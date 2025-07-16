Will Too Much Get Season 2 On Netflix? Emily Ratajkowski And Lena Dunham Have Discussed It

I don’t think we could have too much of Too Much. The series just hit Netflix’s 2025 TV schedule , and already, I’m wondering if it’ll get picked up for a second season. Thankfully, even though we don’t know if Season 2 is happening, we know it’s being thought about, as Emily Ratajkowski opened up about conversations she’s had with Lena Dunham regarding what could come next.

In Too Much (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription ), Emily Ratajkowski plays Jessica’s (Megan Stalter) ex-boyfriend Zev’s (Michael Zegen) new partner, Wendy. She’s part of the inciting incident that ultimately leads to Jess moving to the UK. So, during an interview with Variety , EmRata was asked if she could see her character returning for Season 2, if they get one. In response, the model explained that she’s actually talked to the show’s creator, Lena Dunham, about it, saying:

I definitely do. And Lena and I have had fun little convos about what that would look like. I mean, who knows? But I absolutely loved playing her. The world felt so clear to me. I know [Wendy] well — I feel like I could run into her on the street in Brooklyn. So it’d be very fun to return to her.

I also think it’d be fun to return to her! Now, here’s your warning: spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Too Much are ahead!

Since Season 1 ended with Wendy meeting up with Jess in London and clearing the air, I’d personally love to see their relationship develop. They had such a sweet moment together that offered so much closure, and I want to watch them both move forward from that point.

However, outside of loving the idea of Ratajkowski returning as Wendy, this quote is exciting for a holistic reason, too. That’s because the fact that she and Lena Dunham have talked about Season 2 shows that there’s been thought put into how the show will continue past the 2025 TV schedule .

Plus, Will Sharpe, who plays Felix, told Netflix that the show’s overall ending captures the idea of “‘They look happy for now,’ We’ll see.” So, with that in mind, the door is open for Jess and Felix’s romance to flourish (or explode) past that quick proposal and wedding. Because while it felt kind of like happily ever after, it really was only the beginning of their lives together.

That point was made by Dunham too, as she told THR:

In terms of the second season, we’re not there yet. But when I think about where these characters would go, when Luis and I talk about it, what we’re really thinking about is that marriage is not the end of a love story — it’s the beginning. And especially with two characters who don’t know each other well and who feel like they have because of this kind of radical intimacy they’ve experienced, they actually haven’t dealt with an enormous amount of life as a team.

So, all around, I want to see how this story continues. I want to see how Jess and Felix deal with all their baggage as a married couple. I'd love to see Wendy and Jess develop a friendship. And ultimately, I just want this beautifully messy show about love to continue.

Now, since Too Much hasn’t been out too long, we don’t know if it’s been renewed or if it’ll end up on 2025’s list of canceled shows . Hopefully, it’s picked up for more, and considering the positive response online and the fact that the team behind the series has talked about continuing, I’m hopeful.