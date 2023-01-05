How To Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Online With Disney+ Release Date Confirmed

How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: synopsis

The long anticipated follow-up to Marvel's 2018 Black Panther, Wakanda Forever finally receives a date for its official streaming release. Arriving on Disney+ on February 1, we explain below how to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online with the right plan for you.

Based on the Marvel comic of the same name, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever inevitably went in a different direction to its original plans due to the passing of Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa, king of Wakanda.

In its sequel, then, we see the people of Wakanda and its queen, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), dealing with pressures from other nations to give up their vibranium - the very same element used to create the Black Panther's suit and Captain America's shield. All while attempting to carve out a new path and build international relations with the likes of the US and elsewhere.

Earning high praise from Cinema Blend, Wakanda Forever draws to a close Phase 4 of the MCU. Make sure you catch its arrival on Disney+ with all the details on how to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below.

Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online

(Image credit: Disney)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gets its official streaming release (opens in new tab) on Wednesday, February 1, joining the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+.

New arrivals on the platform generally arrive at 12.01am PT / 3am ET/ 8am GMT around the globe, so we'd expect to a similar time frame for the second Black Panther film.

If you're not already subscribed to Disney+, you can opt for its $10.99/£7.99/CA$11.99/€8.99/AU$11.99 monthly rate (opens in new tab). If you're in the US, that's paying for its Ad-Free plan. You can also opt into ads and pay for its cheaper $7.99 a month plan.

Alternatively, save as much as 16% by paying $109.99/£79.90/CA$119.99/€89.90/AU$119.99 for a year upfront.

Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online with the Disney+ bundle

Those in the US can get an even better value for money by subscribing to the Disney+ bundle plan. Bringing together Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ under one subscription (opens in new tab), there are now even more packages depending on exactly what you want to watch.

(opens in new tab) Disney+ bundle: from $9.99 a month (opens in new tab)

The best value way to get Disney+ is through the Disney+ bundle, which adds in Hulu and ESPN+ under one monthly subscription. Costing just $12.99 a month, it combines ad-free Disney+, Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+, saving a total of $16 if you were to subscribe separately. For a complete ad-free experience, you can remove commercials on Hulu and pay $19.99 a month. Not a sports fan? Get Disney+ and Hulu for just $9.99 a month.

Cinema Blend's thoughts:

In our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review, we awarded the Marvel blockbuster a 4.5/5 star rating. Eric Eisenberg wrote:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not your typical Marvel blockbuster, featuring an [appropriately] somber atmosphere and politics-driven plotting [...] It’s a challenging and powerful cinematic expression of mourning that is utterly beautiful in its design and features an ensemble cast that brilliantly steps up as a collective.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast