How To Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Online With Disney+ Release Date Confirmed
Queen Ramonda sets out to forge a new path
How to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|Release: Wednesday, February 1
|Streaming service: Disney+
|Best deal: Disney+ bundle from $9.99 a month (US only)
Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: synopsis
The long anticipated follow-up to Marvel's 2018 Black Panther, Wakanda Forever finally receives a date for its official streaming release. Arriving on Disney+ on February 1, we explain below how to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online with the right plan for you.
Based on the Marvel comic of the same name, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever inevitably went in a different direction to its original plans due to the passing of Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa, king of Wakanda.
In its sequel, then, we see the people of Wakanda and its queen, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), dealing with pressures from other nations to give up their vibranium - the very same element used to create the Black Panther's suit and Captain America's shield. All while attempting to carve out a new path and build international relations with the likes of the US and elsewhere.
Earning high praise from Cinema Blend, Wakanda Forever draws to a close Phase 4 of the MCU. Make sure you catch its arrival on Disney+ with all the details on how to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below.
Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gets its official streaming release (opens in new tab) on Wednesday, February 1, joining the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+.
New arrivals on the platform generally arrive at 12.01am PT / 3am ET/ 8am GMT around the globe, so we'd expect to a similar time frame for the second Black Panther film.
If you're not already subscribed to Disney+, you can opt for its $10.99/£7.99/CA$11.99/€8.99/AU$11.99 monthly rate (opens in new tab). If you're in the US, that's paying for its Ad-Free plan. You can also opt into ads and pay for its cheaper $7.99 a month plan.
Alternatively, save as much as 16% by paying $109.99/£79.90/CA$119.99/€89.90/AU$119.99 for a year upfront.
Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online with the Disney+ bundle
Those in the US can get an even better value for money by subscribing to the Disney+ bundle plan. Bringing together Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ under one subscription (opens in new tab), there are now even more packages depending on exactly what you want to watch.
Disney+ bundle: from $9.99 a month (opens in new tab)
The best value way to get Disney+ is through the Disney+ bundle, which adds in Hulu and ESPN+ under one monthly subscription. Costing just $12.99 a month, it combines ad-free Disney+, Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+, saving a total of $16 if you were to subscribe separately. For a complete ad-free experience, you can remove commercials on Hulu and pay $19.99 a month. Not a sports fan? Get Disney+ and Hulu for just $9.99 a month.
Cinema Blend's thoughts:
In our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review, we awarded the Marvel blockbuster a 4.5/5 star rating. Eric Eisenberg wrote:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast
- Letitia Wright as Shuri
- Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia
- Danai Gurira as Okoye
- Winston Duke as M'Baku
- Angela Bassett as Ramonda
- Tenoch Huerta as Namor
- Martin Freeman as Everett Ross
- Dominique Thorne as Riri
- Florence Kasumba as Ayo
- Michaela Coel as Aneka
- Alex Livinalli as Attuma
- Mabel Cadena as Namora
Alice is eCommerce Editor at Future with a focus in streaming services and VPN across CinemaBlend and TechRadar. This includes writing and delivering the best buying advice on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and other popular providers, as well as How to Watch articles so you know exactly where to stream the hottest new TV shows and movies where you are around the world. With over 5 years experience in the commercial writing space, Alice has been writing about consumer tech for the last 3 years, previously writing for Trusted Reviews before joining Future.
