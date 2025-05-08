Zendaya Twinned With Anna Sawai At The Met Gala, And Stylist Law Roach Sounded Mortified
Oops.
Like its predecessors, the 2025 Met Gala made headlines as celebrities wear bold fashion choices depending on each year's theme. While Zendaya went viral for loving Diana Ross' look, fans also noticed she was rocking the same outfit as Emmy-winning Shōgun star Anna Sawai. Zendaya's image architect, Law Roach, was being interviewed when the latter actress arrived, and he seemed pretty mortified.
The Dune actress is known for being one of Hollywood's most fashionable stars, and her Met Gala outfits are usually pretty outrageous. I mean, who could forget when she wore a light-up Cinderella gown? That's why the internet exploded when she was wearing an identical look to Sawai. Hello Beautiful's TikTok caught the moment where Roach saw the Shōgun actress walk in, and he said:
Well, that was certainly honest. Rather than play it off, Roach got real mid-interview about this fashion snafu, and was glad that he and Zendaya showed up at the Met Gala early enough that they wouldn't be caught on the stairs together. Although that's an image that fans would have paid to see.
This is definitely a head-turning moment, as the Spider-Man actress has a reputation for bringing unique pieces to the red carpet. Case in point: Zendaya's C-3PO-looking Dune 2 premiere look. There were lots of bold fashions at the Met Gala, but it appears that the 28-year-old actress/singer might be on a new list this year.
The quote is funny enough, but actually seeing Law Roach's reaction to Anna Sawai walking in wearing Zendaya's outfit is something else. Check out the video below, which is already going viral.
Punctuality is important, and it looks like that saved Zendaya and Law Roach from a very awkward moment at the Met Gala this year. This timing strategy is in stark juxtaposition to that of Rihanna, who announced her pregnancy at the event. She came late enough to walk the stairs of the Gala solo.
It should be interesting to see if we hear from Zendaya or Law Roach about this fashion mixup as more time passes from the Met Gala. For his part, Roach has also been cementing himself as a captivating television personality, serving as a judge on Legendary and (more recently) a rotating judge on RuPaul's Drag Race. And there doesn't seem to be any signs of his collaboration with the Challengers actress happening anytime soon.
Zendaya has some exciting projects on the 2025 movie release list and beyond, so it should be fun to see what she and Law Roach bring to the red carpet for their accompanying events. One has to assume there won't be another case of identical outfits anytime soon.
