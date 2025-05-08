A24's New Materialists Trailer Makes It Look Like A Standard Rom-Com, And That Makes Me Very Suspicious
Is this really what it appears to be?
Materialists is coming in June, and if it were from any other studio than A24, I wouldn't bat an eye at a romantic comedy starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. But again, if readers look at the best A24 movies out there, this isn't a studio known for doing a normal movie. As such, I can't help but be a little suspicious and wonder if there's a weirder movie hiding beneath this trailer.
This upcoming A24 movie might just be a standard romantic comedy that harkens back to the 2000s... or maybe it's something else entirely. I'm leaning toward the latter, and if it turns out I'm wrong, well, it's a great cast and could be a great regular movie!
This Movie Looks All Too Normal To Be An A24 Film
When I watch the trailer for Materialists, I'm reminded of How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days or any other best rom coms I'd watch with a Netflix subscription. I think the fact that the tone of the movie itself feels like something I would've watched 20 years ago set off my Spidey senses, but again, this is A24 we're talking about.
Look at some of A24's top-rated movies, and they all fall in one of three categories. They cover very niche topics with a strong statement, are horror movies that will creep you out, or are just esoteric and batshit crazy. I wouldn't describe Materialists as any of that, and would even go so far as to say it strikes me as a fairly standard romantic comedy with a likable cast. If it ends up being nothing more, I'm cool with that, but doesn't this trailer just feel like there's something lurking beneath the surface?
Is It Possible This Movie Is Something Entirely Different Than What The Trailers Depict?
This is complete speculation, but what if Materialists is doing something similar to what Longlegs did with its trailers in keeping a big secret? Listen, I have a tinfoil hat on here in making this bold accusation, pointing mainly to the track record of the production company behind it. I honestly can't put my finger on what exactly that twist might be, but I can't shake the feeling this is more than just some normal romantic comedy.
If Materialists is exactly what it's advertised, then rom-com fans will be happy. Dakota Johnson is a New York matchmaker torn between an old flame (Chris Evans) and her "perfect match" (Pedro Pascal). Which will she choose? Maybe the twist is how the movie plays out? I'll say this much, I'm intrigued enough I'm about to buy a ticket so I can find out for myself!
Materialists is in theaters on June 13th, and if there ends up being a wild twist, you heard it here first! If not, get a healthy dose of that by watching some of the best horror movies by A24.
