New DVD Releases 2023: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows

Although we live in a world dominated by streaming services like Netflix (where the DVD-by-mail is still an option ), HBO Max, and Hulu, there are still a large number of people who enjoy watching movies on physical media, whether it be on DVD, Blu-ray, or 4K. Loaded with bonus features, featuring high-quality images that won’t deteriorate with a weak internet connection, and the ability to own a movie without it suddenly being removed from your preferred platform, the tried and true method of home entertainment is as relevant as ever.

That looks to continue to be the case in 2023, as there is a seemingly endless list of new DVD releases (as well as Blu-ray, 4K, and Digital) that bring some of the biggest 2022 movies and new TV shows from the past year to your home entertainment system. Here are all the latest movies and TV shows coming to home media this year…

January 2023 DVD/Blu-ray And Digital Releases

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The 2023 home release schedule doesn’t waste any time getting started, as a few of the biggest theatrical releases of 2022 will make their DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K debut the first month of the new year. Big-budget superhero flicks like Black Adam, Golden Globe-nominated dark comedy The Menu, and and the inspirational Till are just three of the high-profile titles set for release. Some of the biggest 2022 TV shows will also come to home media in January 2023, including Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 and the debut season of Star Trek: Prodigy.

January 2023 Movie Releases

Angry Neighbors - DVD - January 31 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Black Adam - DVD/Blu-ray/4K - January 3 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Bones and All - Blu-ray - January 31 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Detective Knight: Redemption - DVD/Blu-ray - January 17 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

The Estate - DVD - January 10 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

The Friendship Game - DVD/Blu-ray - January 10 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

The Menu - Digital - January 3; DVD/Blu-ray - January 17

Mindcage - Blu-ray - January 24 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

On the Line - DVD - January 3 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Piggy - DVD/Blu-ray - January 10 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Poker Face - DVD/Blu-ray - January 10 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Prey for the Devil - DVD/Blu-ray/4K - January 3 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat - January 24 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Speak No Evil - DVD - January 17 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Spin Me Round - DVD/Blu-ray - January 17 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

The System - DVD/Blu-ray - January 3 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Taurus - DVD/Blu-ray - January 31 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Till - DVD/Blu-ray - January 17 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Vesper - DVD/ Blu-ray - January 10 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

January 2023 TV Releases

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 - DVD - January 3 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Colosseum Season 1 - DVD - January 24 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 - DVD/Blu-ray - January 10 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 1 - DVD - January 10 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

My Life is Murder Season 3 - DVD - January 17 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 - DVD/Blu-ray - January 3 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

February 2023 DVD/Blu-ray And Digital Releases

(Image credit: HBO Max)

As we wait for winter to come to an end, there will be plenty of ways to pass the waning days of the season in February 2023. The latest entry in the Detective Knight franchise featuring the recently-retired Bruce Willis is slated for a release late in the second month of the year. Pretty Little Liars Original Sin will also arrive on home media, and we can expect more TV releases to be announced as we get closer to February.

February 2023 Movie Releases

Christmas with the Campbells - DVD/Blu-ray - February 14 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Detective Knight: Independence - DVD/Blu-ray - February 28 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

High Expectations - DVD - February 28 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Little Dixie - DVD - February 28 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Nocebo - DVD/Blu-ray - February 21 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Running the Bases - DVD/Blu-ray/4K - February 21 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Savage Salvation - DVD/Blu-ray - February 14 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

February 2023 TV Releases

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 - DVD - February 28 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

March 2023 DVD/Blu-ray And Digital Releases

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

We are still a few months away from March 2023, but there are already a few titles with release dates this far out. Following its August 2022 theatrical debut, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will land on Blu-ray in mid-March, the same day Puppet Master: Doktor Death brings the latest installment of the iconic horror franchise to DVD players around the world.

March 2023 Movie Releases

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - Blu-ray - March 14 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Glorious - DVD - March 14 - Order it here (opens in new tab)

Puppet Master: Doktor Death - DVD/Blu-ray - March 14

March 2023 TV Releases

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 - DVD/Blu-ray - March 21 - Order it here (opens in new tab)