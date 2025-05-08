Thunderbolts* Fixed One Major Problem I Had With John Walker, And I Hope It Holds Up In Avengers: Doomsday

Spoilers for Marvel’s Thunderbolts* lie ahead, so be warned, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

After months of anticipation, Thunderbolts* finally debuted as part of the 2025 movie schedule earlier this month. It’s since been hailed as a return to form for the MCU, and for good reason. The Jake Schreier-directed superhero flick offers up an exciting story, excellent spectacle, deep themes and a host of enjoyable characters. When it comes to that final point, there’s one protagonist who really sees improvement – John Walker a.k.a. U.S. Agent. In fact, the film remedies one major issue I initially had with John.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

How Did Thunderbolts* Fix John Walker For Me?

John Walker, who’s played perfectly by Wyatt Russell, was introduced in 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). That limited series sees Walker named the new Captain America after Sam Wilson, who Steve Rogers passed his shield onto, turned down the role. Walker’s role is relatively straightforward, as he serves as something of a foil to Sam and to a lesser extent, his future teammate, Bucky Barnes.

I was excited to see Walker added to the MCU and, even after the aforementioned show’s run ended, I was excited by the prospect of John returning for a movie like Thunderbolts*. However, I took issue with his characterization in some places, as he felt a bit uneven. On the one hand, he’s meant to be clean-cut and noble and only indirectly serving as a heel. With that said, it also felt like the writers wanted him to be something of an antihero who could get his hands dirty, as evidenced by him murdering someone with Cap’s shield.

What I appreciate about Walker’s latest outing is that his personality feels a lot more consistent this time around. Instead of doing whatever they could they could to make John likable, Jake Schreier and screenwriters Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo lean into his more unsavory qualities. For starters, the war veteran is a bit more arrogant here and even condescends to the likes of Yelena Belova and Ava Starr. He’s also incredibly rude to the meek Bob, who even refers to Walker as an “asshole.” Did I also mention that John, along with Ava, also takes Taskmaster’s weapons after her death at the latter’s hands?

To put it simply, I love the fact that Walker’s jerk-like qualities are emphasized in Thunderbolts* in addition to the morally gray area he exists in compared to other MCU characters. It also helps that he generates humor through his occasional dull wit. And what’s ironic is that with the writers fully committing to his personality, it’s easier to buy into the character and ultimately care about him. With any luck, we’ll see that carry over into the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

John Walker Is Headed For An Avengers Movie

By the end of Thunderbolts*, Walker and his cohorts are left in a very intriguing position, as they’re named the New Avengers. The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed post-credits scene eventually shows the team facing a trademark lawsuit from Sam Wilson (whose relationship with Bucky Barnes may or may not be strained because of this legal matter). John is, of course, still with the team during the post-credits stinger, which picks up 14 months after the events of the film’s main events, and he seemingly remains unchanged personality-wise.

Something that makes the Avengers films so fun is the prospect of seeing so many MCU characters come together for a single cinematic event. With that, viewers see personalities clash and vibe in the best possible ways. So I’m enthusiastic about the prospect of seeing the well-meaning but some blockhead-ish Walker mix it up with the likes of the Fantastic Four or the returning X-Men characters. I can’t help but chuckle over the prospect of him meeting no-nonsense characters like Ben Grimm (The Thing) or Professor X.

Of course, I don’t know exactly what lies ahead for Walker in Avengers: Doomsday and possibly its follow-up, Secret Wars. I’m eager to find out, though, and hope that the film manages to build on the superb way he’s depicted in Thunderbolts*. (And what would make me even happier is if someone manages to find that man a decent shield as well.)

While Thunderbolts* is playing in theaters now, Avengers: Doomsday is now in production and set to hit cinemas on May 1, 2026. In the meantime, read up on other upcoming Marvel movies.