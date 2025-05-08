Rachel Zegler Had An Unexpected Response After Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Made Their Splashy Red Carpet Debut

Well, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are now red carpet official. While the couple has been together for about two years, they keep things very private, and they hadn’t walked a carpet together until now. So, obviously, there was a big reaction to this moment. However, what wasn’t expected was the response Rachel Zegler had to it.

This all went down after the Dune actor and The Kardashians star walked hand-in-hand down the carpet for the 70th David Di Donatello Awards. They posed together and looked like the happy and in love couple they are, and after seeing images of them together (which you can see below), the internet had a big reaction.

(Image credit: Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

I fully anticipated a big response over these two and this moment, because it's a very big deal. However, I did not expect to see someone like Rachel Zegler commenting on it. When Cosmopolitan posted the images on Instagram of the high-profile couple, though, the Snow White actress was quick to share her cheeky thoughts on the matter, writing:

is club chalamet gonna be ok

Now, for context, the viral Timothée Chalamet fan account, Club Chalamet, is not the biggest fan of Kylie Jenner. Back in 2023, per NBC , the social media account went viral for posting allegations about the reality star after she was seen at a Beyoncé concert with the Oscar nominee. Since then, there’s been an ongoing conversation on the internet about this account that loves the Little Women actor and their feelings about his girlfriend.

Zegler wasn’t the only person to call out Club Chalamet when these photos of the actor and Jenner dropped. Vanity Fair also referenced the account in their X post about the news, writing:

Club Chalamet, our heart goes out to you. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David Di Donatello in Italy on Wednesday.

After that, Club Chalamet responded , posting an image of only the A Complete Unknown actor at the event, with the caption:

Hey, @VanityFair, I'm fine, I'm always here for Timothée. Always!🖤#TimothéeChalamet #DaviddiDonatello2025

The outlet then retweeted that post, furthering the discourse about how Club Chalamet might react to the news that the subject of their account and Kylie Jenner are now red carpet official.

Overall, this whole discourse, and especially the fact that Rachel Zegler commented on it, was surprising. However, the fact that Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Chalamet is now red carpet official has been a long time coming, in my opinion.

The two have been linked since 2023, and while they keep things low-key for the most part, they do attend high-profile events together. Jenner was sitting next to Chalamet at the Oscars ; she was also in the chair next to him at the Golden Globes , and they’ve been spotted out and about on numerous occasions.

Plus, Chalamet just bought a house that’s a whole lot closer to his partner.

So, it would appear that these two are in it for the long haul, and that was further proven by their red carpet debut. Now, as we learn more about them as a couple and as they potentially make more appearances together, I’ll be curious to see what both Club Chalamet and Rachel Zegler say about it.