Rachel Zegler Had An Unexpected Response After Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Made Their Splashy Red Carpet Debut

News
By published

Well, I didn't see this coming.

From left to right: Timothée Chalamet in Dune, Rachel Zegler on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Kylie Jenner on The Kardashians.
(Image credit: Warner Bros, ABC and Hulu)

Well, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are now red carpet official. While the couple has been together for about two years, they keep things very private, and they hadn’t walked a carpet together until now. So, obviously, there was a big reaction to this moment. However, what wasn’t expected was the response Rachel Zegler had to it.

This all went down after the Dune actor and The Kardashians star walked hand-in-hand down the carpet for the 70th David Di Donatello Awards. They posed together and looked like the happy and in love couple they are, and after seeing images of them together (which you can see below), the internet had a big reaction.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner standing together, his left arm is around her hip, as they attend the red carpet during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecittà Studios on May 07, 2025 in Rome, Italy.

(Image credit: Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

I fully anticipated a big response over these two and this moment, because it's a very big deal. However, I did not expect to see someone like Rachel Zegler commenting on it. When Cosmopolitan posted the images on Instagram of the high-profile couple, though, the Snow White actress was quick to share her cheeky thoughts on the matter, writing:

is club chalamet gonna be ok

Now, for context, the viral Timothée Chalamet fan account, Club Chalamet, is not the biggest fan of Kylie Jenner. Back in 2023, per NBC, the social media account went viral for posting allegations about the reality star after she was seen at a Beyoncé concert with the Oscar nominee. Since then, there’s been an ongoing conversation on the internet about this account that loves the Little Women actor and their feelings about his girlfriend.

Zegler wasn’t the only person to call out Club Chalamet when these photos of the actor and Jenner dropped. Vanity Fair also referenced the account in their X post about the news, writing:

Club Chalamet, our heart goes out to you. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David Di Donatello in Italy on Wednesday.

After that, Club Chalamet responded, posting an image of only the A Complete Unknown actor at the event, with the caption:

Hey, @VanityFair, I'm fine, I'm always here for Timothée. Always!🖤#TimothéeChalamet #DaviddiDonatello2025

The outlet then retweeted that post, furthering the discourse about how Club Chalamet might react to the news that the subject of their account and Kylie Jenner are now red carpet official.

Overall, this whole discourse, and especially the fact that Rachel Zegler commented on it, was surprising. However, the fact that Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Chalamet is now red carpet official has been a long time coming, in my opinion.

The two have been linked since 2023, and while they keep things low-key for the most part, they do attend high-profile events together. Jenner was sitting next to Chalamet at the Oscars; she was also in the chair next to him at the Golden Globes, and they’ve been spotted out and about on numerous occasions.

Plus, Chalamet just bought a house that’s a whole lot closer to his partner.

So, it would appear that these two are in it for the long haul, and that was further proven by their red carpet debut. Now, as we learn more about them as a couple and as they potentially make more appearances together, I’ll be curious to see what both Club Chalamet and Rachel Zegler say about it.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

I Rewatched Grown Ups For The First Time In Years, And I Don't Get Why People Drag This Movie

Scarlett Johansson Has Been On Movie Sets Since Age 9. Someone Asked Her About The '10,000 Hours' It Takes To Become An Expert At A Craft, And She Did Not Hold Back

A24's New Materialists Trailer Makes It Look Like A Standard Rom-Com, And That Makes Me Very Suspicious
See more latest
Most Popular
Dakota Johnson in The Materialists
A24's New Materialists Trailer Makes It Look Like A Standard Rom-Com, And That Makes Me Very Suspicious
Universal Horror Unleased logo
I Totally See Why Universal Is Adding Year Round Horror Experiences, But I Did Not See This One Specific Request Coming
Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who
Doctor Who’s Ruby Sunday Actress Confirmed A Villain Return For The Season 2 Finale, And I’m Looking Forward To This Rematch
Carrie Preston as Elsbeth in a beige prison jumpsuit in Season 2x19
After Elsbeth's Shocking Arrest, Carrie Preston Weighed In On That Totally Out-Of-Character Set Up For The Finale: 'How Am I Going To Continue'?
Jonah Hauer-King and Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid
I Asked Jonah Hauer-King If A Live-Action Little Mermaid 2 With Halle Bailey Was Coming, And I Love That He Brought 'Sporting A Beard' Into His Response
Ariel Winter sitting at a table on Modern Family
'I Understood What It Was Like To Be Hated:' Ariel Winter Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed As A Teenager And Why It 'Damaged My Self-Esteem'
Ingrid, John, and Mary in Watson Season 1x13
As CBS Confirms When Watson Will Return For Season 2, The Showrunner And Star Talk Getting To 'Go Bang' With The Life-Or-Death Finale
Natasha looking out at a friend in Black Widow
Scarlett Johansson Has Been On Movie Sets Since Age 9. Someone Asked Her About The '10,000 Hours' It Takes To Become An Expert At A Craft, And She Did Not Hold Back
The Gemstones on the stage
Danny McBride Was Asked About Possibly Making A Follow-Up Movie For The Righteous Gemstones, But I Think His Alternate Idea Is Way Better
Pleakley and Jumba stare in concern while wearing disguises in Lilo and Stitch.
Lilo And Stitch’s Director Addressed Questions About Pleakley Possibly Cross-Dressing In The Live-Action Remake, And His Response Has Me Bummed