How To Watch Married At First Sight UK Season 8 Online And Stream New Episodes From Anywhere

How to watch Married at First Sight UK

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Monday, September 18 Final: Thursday, November 16 Schedule: Mon-Thu at 9pm on E4 Stream: Channel 4 (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Married at First Sight UK: synopsis

Married at First Sight isn't just a TV show, it's an international behemoth. Having been adapted in 25 countries worldwide and spawning numerous spinoffs, the UK version is now into its eighth season – and it already looks like it could be one of the most dramatic to date.

For the uninitiated, MAFS is a 'social experiment' where singletons are matched and sent down the aisle sight unseen. Coming face-to-face for the first time at the altar, they are then 'married' before spending the next few weeks together to see whether they really are compatible. Come the finale episode, they decide whether to renew their vows and stay together or go their separate ways.

It may sound like a crazy concept, but the show has had its success stories and Season 6's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling even went on to have the very first Married at First Sight UK baby. Forever seeking to push the boundaries, this year's MAFSUK contestants include its first ever amputee (Jay) and transgender (Ella) brides.

For more details on this year's eight brides and grooms and all the information you need to watch Married at First Sight UK online and stream every new episode from anywhere, keep on scrolling.

Watch Married at First Sight online in the UK

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK will be shown on free-to-air channel E4 in the UK, with its total of 36 episodes being broadcast at 9pm from Monday to Thursday.

The 90-minute series premiere is at 9pm on Monday, September 18.

If you prefer to watch online or aren't able to see it live, then you can watch Married at First Sight UK on the network's on-demand service now simply called Channel 4, which you can access on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up.

It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX) and a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK while MAFSUK is on? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home

How to watch Married at First Sight UK from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Married at First Sight UK just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Married at First Sight UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Channel 4, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the UK or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service – Channel 4 in this instance - and stream like you were in your home country

Can I watch Married at First Sight UK outside of the UK?

It's bad news for Married at First Sight fans across the Atlantic. It doesn't look as though the new UK-based episodes will be available to watch over there. Lifetime TV used to be the destination for the UK iteration of the show, but it stopped showing episodes abruptly during Season 7 and there's no evidence to say it will be back for the latest run.

There's a much better result for Australians though. Channel 9 has confirmed that the MAFS-mad nation will have access to a slice of British dating exclusively on its free-to-watch 9Now platform. Further details are a little sketchy for now, but we'll update the details of when it will begin streaming as they become available.

And remember. If you're a Brit abroad, you can use a VPN and access Channel 4 streams as if you were back home. Full instructions above.

Married at First Sight UK contestants

The grooms:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Arthur 34 Tennis Coach London Brad 27 Model Grimsby Georges 30 Sports rehabilitator Surrey Luke 30 Sales executive Clacton Nathaniel 36 Marketing & events manager Manchester Paul 26 Account manager Chesham Terence 40 DJ / Youth worker Reading Thomas 27 Investment communications Wiltshire

The brides:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ella 29 Clinic consultant Weston-super-Mare Jay 31 Sales manager Lancashire Laura 34 Finance manager Hampshire Peggy 32 Risk partner Kent Porscha 36 Executive assistant London Rosaline 28 Florist Crewe Shona 31 Teacher Nottingham Tasha 25 Childcare assistant Leeds