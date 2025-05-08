I'm So Grateful Kayce Is Getting A Yellowstone Spinoff, Because It Can Fix One Of My Biggest Issues With The OG Show

I love Yellowstone, I always have, I always will. However, I’ve also had a long-standing problem with the show and its treatment of Luke Grimes’ character, Kayce Dutton. Thankfully, Kayce will return for his own CBS spinoff in the spring of 2026, which means there’s a new chance to rectify my biggest issue with Yellowstone.

We Know Kayce’s Yellowstone Show Will Combine His Past In The Military With Life On The Ranch

Alongside a slew of upcoming Yellowstone shows – including a spinoff about Rip and BethCBS announced its 2025-2026 lineup will include a series tentatively called Y: Marshals. It will follow Kayce, the youngest of the Dutton siblings, as he figures out life after the events of Yellowstone.

According to CBS’s announcement, the series will focus mostly on Luke Grimes’ character’s new job with the U.S. Marshals. The synopsis explained:

Y: MARSHALS (working title) stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

So, it sounds like worlds will collide, as the youngest Dutton uses his military skills and his past on the ranch to seek justice in Montana. That alone is a premise that has me sold. However, the notion that this series will finally address an element of Kayce’s story that’s been severely overlooked has me even more excited.

Hopefully, This Finally Means We’ll Get To Learn More About Kayce’s Past In The Military

Now, when I watched 1923, I wrote about how that show fixed my Kayce problem. In the prequel, we got to see Spencer travel the world after life in the military, hone in on his destiny as the Dutton successor, and be the hero of the series. I thought all that would happen with Luke Grimes’ cowboy in the OG show too, and it didn’t.

How To Watch The Yellowstone Shows

From left to right: Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly standing next to each other on Yellowstone.

To see how Kayce’s story started, you can stream Yellowstone with a Peacock subscription. Eventually, you’ll get to see his tale continue on CBS. To watch every other series and story within the Yellowstone universe, you need a Paramount+ subscription.

However, now, he has the opportunity to explore facets of his character that he never got to in Yellowstone. This includes his past in the military, which is an aspect of Kayce that I’ve always wanted to learn more about.

From the jump on Yellowstone, it was clear that there was so much interesting backstory to mine with Kayce, especially when it came to how he used that past to inform his present on the ranch. However, it never happened. We got glimpses of his history in the military; however, never any full flashbacks of his time as a Navy SEAL. Plus, we only got to see him deploy his skills on a few occasions.

With Y: Marshals, we’ll get to solely focus on Kayce and seemingly this aspect of his story that I was dying to get more of back when Yellowstone was on.

So, yeah, I’m stoked about this new Yellowstone spinoff, and I cannot wait to see how Luke Grimes continues to play this Dutton character that deserved so much more than he got on the flagship show.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

