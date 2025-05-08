Now That Darth Maul Is Getting His Own Spinoff Show, Asajj Ventress’ Actress Explained To Me Why Her Star Wars Character Should Appear In It

News
By published

Nika Futterman makes some good points.

Darth Maul in Star Wars Rebels and Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: The Bad Batch
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

There’s another upcoming Star Wars TV show to look forward to, as Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord was announced at Star Wars Celebration last month. Just like in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, Sam Witwer will be voicing Palpatine’s former apprentice, but who else can we expect to see appear in the animated series? Well, Nika Futterman, who voices Asajj Ventress, made a strong case to me for why her character should show up in the spinoff.

Futterman recently reprised Ventress in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, which, among other things, revealed how her character came back to life following the events of the novel Dark Disciple. This appearance followed a year after Ventress’ grand return in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and remembering that Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is on the way, I was curious what Futterman thought of this news and how she thought a reunion between Ventress and Maul might go down since they shared some screen time in The Clone Wars. She started off saying:

Yeah, they did. I think she's a little angry with him. I mean, after all, didn't he and Savage Oppress try to kill her at one point? I think she might be a little bitter, but they are related. They are from the same place, right? They must be cousins somehow. They have the some of the same genetics, although she doesn’t have horns.

Maul and Ventress are indeed both Zabrak who hail from Dathomir, although female Dathomirian Zabraks don’t get those cranial horns. And while Ventress wasn’t biologically related to Mother Talzin, leader of the Nightsisters, like Maul and his brother, Savage Oppress, were, in a way, I suppose they could be considered figurative cousins given their unique connections to Talzin. However, as you’ll see if you revisit The Clone Wars with your Disney+ subscription, this particular “family reunion” didn’t go well.

Disney Plus Annual Plan: $159.99 A Year - Save 16%

Disney Plus Annual Plan: $159.99 A Year - Save 16%
If you can't get enough of watching the Star Wars movies and TV shows, consider paying for a year up front of Disney+ and save yourself over $30. Rather than paying the monthly rate of $15.99 a month on its Ad-Free standalone plan (working out as $191.88 a year), you can pay just $159.99 for 12 months.

View Deal

Still, just because Asajj Ventress and Darth Maul are on bad terms shouldn’t prevent the former from appearing in the latter’s show. I’d argue that makes an even stronger case for why she should appear, although Nika Futterman has no idea if she’s being looped into Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord or not, telling me:

I don't know, and they'd have to kill me anyway if I did know, but even if I did know, I wouldn't be able to say, and they don't tell me anything either. It's all very top secret about what that down the line could be.

More On Darth Maul

Darth Maul, looking tough

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

10 Best Darth Maul Moments From The Star Wars Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

Turns Out Darth Maul Could Have Returned As A Different Star Wars Character After Phantom Menace

Set between the end of The Clone Wars, Shadow Lord will follow Maul attempting to, as described in the official synopsis, “rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire.” He will take an apprentice under his wing, but that’s the extent of the plot details so far. Maul was originally physically portrayed by Ray Park and voiced by Peter Serafinowicz in The Phantom Menace, and the character also cameoed in Solo, with Park physically playing him again and Sam Witter resuming his vocal duties.

As for Asajj Ventress, assuming she did appear in Shadow Lord, hopefully the show takes place post-Tales of the Underworld, as that would let fans see more of her dynamic with Lyco Strata, the teenaged Jedi Padawam who started traveling with her or not. Whether that happens or not, Nika Futterman thinks there’s more than enough justification for her character to appear in the series, adding:

But I think that there's a lot of room in there to explore some kind of a relationship there because they are from the same place. And she has such a relationship with Mother Talzin, and because of his relationship with Mother Talzin, to me there's some sort of powerful story that can be created from that. Whether there will be or not, I'm not sure. I think that there just has to be because just the Dathomirians have to be explored more. There's never been a whole lot about their people.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Is slated to premiere sometime in 2026. It’s likely we’ll learn about some of the other characters who will appear in the Star Wars series before the year is over, and my fingers are crossed that Asajj Ventress will be on that list.

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

After Elsbeth's Shocking Arrest, Carrie Preston Weighed In On That Totally Out-Of-Character Set Up For The Finale: 'How Am I Going To Continue'?

I Asked Jonah Hauer-King If A Live-Action Little Mermaid 2 With Halle Bailey Was Coming, And I Love That He Brought 'Sporting A Beard' Into His Response

I Never Expected Popcorn Buckets To Get This Complicated, But There's No Denying This Mission: Impossible Bucket Is Cool
See more latest
Most Popular
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Tom Cruise stands amid a crowd of protesters.
I Never Expected Popcorn Buckets To Get This Complicated, But There's No Denying This Mission: Impossible Bucket Is Cool
Zenon in the cafeteria in the first movie
Zenon Girl Of The 21st Century's Director Wanted Another Actress Instead Of Kirsten Storms But I Truly Can't Picture Anyone Else
hayley atwell and tom cruise in mission: impossible - dead reckoning
Hayley Atwell's Mission: Impossible Red Carpet Look Featured Two Trains Instead Of One, And I Was Surprised How Easily She Crushed Walking In It
Kraglin looking at Kevin Bacon in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
New Superman Rumor Claims How Sean Gunn’s Maxwell Lord Will Be Used, And I Find It Hilariously Ironic
Eighteen queens in full drag returning for All Stars Drag Race Season 10, the color of their costumes matching the color of the bracket they&#039;re competing in: an orange top segment, a pink middle segment, and a purple segment at the bottom.
How To Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 Online From Anywhere
Alan Cumming talking to Storm as Nightcrawler in X-2
Alan Cumming Just Let Slip About An Upcoming Avengers: Doomsday Fight Scene With Pedro Pascal (And Someone Better Call Tom Holland)
Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton in Hawkeye series
After Getting Real About Hawkeye Salary Disputes, How Would Jeremy Renner Feel About Playing The Character Again?
Lea Michele in Glee
Lea Michele Finally Dispels Rumors She Can't Read (But I'm Not Sure The Internet Is Gonna Let This Go)
Keanu Reeves in John Wick/Ana de Armas in Ballerina
Ana De Armas Just Shared BTS Ballerina Fight Choreography With Keanu Reeves And Fans Are All Making Similar Comments
Prince Harry in Inside Edition interview and Meghan Markle on With Love, Meghan.
'Maybe There's Room To Forgive, But They Won't Forget': Insider Explains Why Royal Family Isn't Talking To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle