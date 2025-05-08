Zenon Girl Of The 21st Century's Director Wanted Another Actress Instead Of Kirsten Storms But I Truly Can't Picture Anyone Else
Zetus Lapetus!
For millennials like me, there were few things more exciting than the premiere of a new Disney Cannel Original Movie. Knows as DCOMs for short, these titles (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription) are still beloved today by folks who watched and re-watched them as kids. Few are quite as iconic as Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, which was so popular it became a full-blown trilogy. But actress Kristen Storms revealed that the director originally wanted another actress, and I truly can't picture anyone else in the role.
DCOMs remind audiences of their childhood, and Zenon boats a colorful design, quotable lines, and the musical stylings of Proto Zoa. Storms played her signature character for all three movies, but recently told TV Insider that director Kenneth Johnson wanted another recognizable actress. As she put it:
Well, my mind is blown. Storms was pitch perfect as the title character of the Zenon franchise, so the idea that the director didn't originally want her in the role is pretty mind-blowing. And it's even more crazy that Smallville actress Allison Mack, who famously was arrested for contributing to the NXIVM cult, was the second choice for the role. Zetus lapetus!
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
The Zenon franchise is streaming no on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
While Mack plead guilty and is now synonymous with NXIVM, there was a time when she was just another child actress, competing with Storms for a gig on Zenon. It sounds like she got close to taking the gig, but the producers of the film won that battle. Later in the same interview, the Days of our Lives actress shared how this casting process motivated her performances, offering:
Sounds like she had a great perspective on this situation, even as a young actress. The director not wanting her for the title role of Zenon only made her want to be even better, and leave it all on the screen with her performance. Ultimately this motivation was successful, as she was wildly charming throughout that first movie and beyond.
As previously mentioned, Mack's legacy is now mostly associate with her legal struggles and association with NXIVM. One can only imagine how differently fans would feel about the Zenon trilogy if she was the star instead of Storms. Alas, that's not how casting for the DCOM actually went.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Lea Michele Finally Dispels Rumors She Can't Read (But I'm Not Sure The Internet Is Gonna Let This Go)
Survivor Fans Are Really Mad At The Cast Of Season 48, But Hold On, I Think We Could Be In For Something Special