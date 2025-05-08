Hayley Atwell's Mission: Impossible Red Carpet Look Featured Two Trains Instead Of One, And I Was Surprised How Easily She Crushed Walking In It

News
By published

Look at her go!

hayley atwell and tom cruise in mission: impossible - dead reckoning
(Image credit: Paramount)

The 2025 movie schedule is beginning to heat up to summer movie season proportions, and that not only means that more and more potential blockbusters are coming down the pike, but that celeb watchers will be getting a steady stream of red carpet events to satiate their lust for hot looks. After a much-longer-than-planned wait, we are finally nearing the release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning which is seeing Tom Cruise and co. step out to promote. Star Hayley Atwell just walked the red carpet with two trains on her gown, and I’m totally surprised by how easily she handled it.

What Did Hayley Atwell Wear On The Red Carpet For Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning?

Hollywood is filled with super-flashy dressers, and while no one can knock those efforts, grateful Grace portrayer Hayley Atwell tends to lean more toward stately elegance when it comes to stepping out for events. The Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning star (who said we shouldn’t be so quick to think the “final” of the title will actually apply to Tom Cruise and his long-running franchise) was recently joined by Cruise and some of the other big names in the movie for the premiere in Japan, and she managed a dress with two whole trains! Just look:

TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 06: Hayley Atwell attends the Japan Premiere Red Carpet in support of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building on May 06, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Paramount))

WOW. If this isn’t a Met Gala red carpet-worthy gown, I don’t know what is! I pay a lot of attention to big fashion moments like award shows and premieres, and I cannot remember any recent instances where someone has brought their fashion A-game with double trains. The Marvel star noted on Instagram that her gorgeous black dress is by Erdem, and to have what appears to be a large bow on the back lead into those trains is a real showstopper. And she, apparently, didn’t get tangled in them and fall down even once!

We have certainly seen single trains on carpets before, and they can (somewhat surprisingly) lead to a number of different ‘fits. Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley rocked a train with a minidress once, and we just saw Thunderbolts*Florence Pugh help Geraldine Viswanathan with her lovely sunflower chiffon train at their premiere. Honestly, I prefer the look of airy/filmy trains like these and the one chosen by Atwell.

Sometimes trains can look unbelievably heavy, as was the case with Diana Ross’ recent eye-catching, Zendaya-peeping gown. Something like that seems really complicated to walk in (Ross needed six men to help with it), so it’s especially impressive that the new-ish M:I franchise star could manage two of those puppies without getting her stiletto heels stuck in them or tripping at all.

Of course, I say “I prefer airy/filmy trains” as if I’ve ever worn one. I have not. In fact, I do not attend events where a train would even remotely be called for, or appreciated. Can you imagine running into Walmart after work to try and quickly pick something up for dinner and having to dodge some asshole’s 90 pound, 50-foot train? It would likely lead to great anger on your part, and no one would blame you for that.

Luckily, Hayley Atwell has plenty of places to wear things like this amazing creation, and we’re sure to see her in several more sophisticated outfits as we get closer to her film’s opening.

TOPICS
Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Ana De Armas Just Shared BTS Ballerina Fight Choreography With Keanu Reeves And Fans Are All Making Similar Comments

In Hostile Times, Mike Flanagan’s Adaptation Of Stephen King’s The Life Of Chuck Reflects How I’ve Grown To Think About Anger

New Superman Rumor Claims How Sean Gunn’s Maxwell Lord Will Be Used, And I Find It Hilariously Ironic
See more latest
Most Popular
Kraglin looking at Kevin Bacon in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
New Superman Rumor Claims How Sean Gunn’s Maxwell Lord Will Be Used, And I Find It Hilariously Ironic
Eighteen queens in full drag returning for All Stars Drag Race Season 10, the color of their costumes matching the color of the bracket they&#039;re competing in: an orange top segment, a pink middle segment, and a purple segment at the bottom.
How To Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 Online From Anywhere
Alan Cumming talking to Storm as Nightcrawler in X-2
Alan Cumming Just Let Slip About An Upcoming Avengers: Doomsday Fight Scene With Pedro Pascal (And Someone Better Call Tom Holland)
Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton in Hawkeye series
After Getting Real About Hawkeye Salary Disputes, How Would Jeremy Renner Feel About Playing The Character Again?
Lea Michele in Glee
Lea Michele Finally Dispels Rumors She Can't Read (But I'm Not Sure The Internet Is Gonna Let This Go)
Keanu Reeves in John Wick/Ana de Armas in Ballerina
Ana De Armas Just Shared BTS Ballerina Fight Choreography With Keanu Reeves And Fans Are All Making Similar Comments
Prince Harry in Inside Edition interview and Meghan Markle on With Love, Meghan.
'Maybe There's Room To Forgive, But They Won't Forget': Insider Explains Why Royal Family Isn't Talking To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Hugh Dancy as Nolan Price in Law &amp; Order Season 24x21
Law And Order’s Price Has Surprising Insight For Maroun In Exclusive Episode Clip, But Can He Take His Own Advice To 'Walk Away'?
Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson.
Why Two FBI Shows (And The Equalizer) Actually Got Canceled, According To CBS
Law Roach with his fingers in his hair at the Met Gala
Zendaya Twinned With Anna Sawai At The Met Gala, And Stylist Law Roach Sounded Mortified