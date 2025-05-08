Hayley Atwell's Mission: Impossible Red Carpet Look Featured Two Trains Instead Of One, And I Was Surprised How Easily She Crushed Walking In It

The 2025 movie schedule is beginning to heat up to summer movie season proportions, and that not only means that more and more potential blockbusters are coming down the pike, but that celeb watchers will be getting a steady stream of red carpet events to satiate their lust for hot looks. After a much-longer-than-planned wait, we are finally nearing the release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning which is seeing Tom Cruise and co. step out to promote. Star Hayley Atwell just walked the red carpet with two trains on her gown, and I’m totally surprised by how easily she handled it.

What Did Hayley Atwell Wear On The Red Carpet For Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning?

Hollywood is filled with super-flashy dressers, and while no one can knock those efforts, grateful Grace portrayer Hayley Atwell tends to lean more toward stately elegance when it comes to stepping out for events. The Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning star (who said we shouldn’t be so quick to think the “final” of the title will actually apply to Tom Cruise and his long-running franchise) was recently joined by Cruise and some of the other big names in the movie for the premiere in Japan, and she managed a dress with two whole trains! Just look:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images for Paramount))

WOW. If this isn’t a Met Gala red carpet -worthy gown, I don’t know what is! I pay a lot of attention to big fashion moments like award shows and premieres, and I cannot remember any recent instances where someone has brought their fashion A-game with double trains. The Marvel star noted on Instagram that her gorgeous black dress is by Erdem, and to have what appears to be a large bow on the back lead into those trains is a real showstopper. And she, apparently, didn’t get tangled in them and fall down even once!

We have certainly seen single trains on carpets before, and they can (somewhat surprisingly) lead to a number of different ‘fits. Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley rocked a train with a minidress once, and we just saw Thunderbolts*’ Florence Pugh help Geraldine Viswanathan with her lovely sunflower chiffon train at their premiere. Honestly, I prefer the look of airy/filmy trains like these and the one chosen by Atwell.

Sometimes trains can look unbelievably heavy, as was the case with Diana Ross’ recent eye-catching, Zendaya-peeping gown . Something like that seems really complicated to walk in (Ross needed six men to help with it), so it’s especially impressive that the new-ish M:I franchise star could manage two of those puppies without getting her stiletto heels stuck in them or tripping at all.

Of course, I say “I prefer airy/filmy trains” as if I’ve ever worn one. I have not. In fact, I do not attend events where a train would even remotely be called for, or appreciated. Can you imagine running into Walmart after work to try and quickly pick something up for dinner and having to dodge some asshole’s 90 pound, 50-foot train? It would likely lead to great anger on your part, and no one would blame you for that.

Luckily, Hayley Atwell has plenty of places to wear things like this amazing creation, and we’re sure to see her in several more sophisticated outfits as we get closer to her film’s opening.