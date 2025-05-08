How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 online from anywhere

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Friday, May 9 (US, CA, UK, AU) at 12am ET New Episodes: once a week every Friday US stream: Paramount Plus (7 day free trial) International streams: Wow Presents Plus (UK) | Crave (CA) | Stan (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10: Preview

There’s no denying it: it’s the biggest we’ve ever seen! In its sixteen years on air, the Emmy-winning show has spawned multiple spin-offs and international editions full of gag-worthy drag excellence. But we can confidently say this will be the most epic season in herstory, as eighteen queens go head-to-head in the first-ever Drag Race tournament. Get your engines started below, where we lay out how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 online and from anywhere in the world.

The Drag Race crème de la crème (and a few porkchops) are back for another chance to snatch the crown, pocket $200,000, and share their unique take on the art of drag. These former contestants are some talented queens. But RuPaul is really amping up the competition with the introduction of a brand-new tournament format. Dividing his biggest-ever group of Drag Race alumni into three brackets (groups) of six, only the top-scoring trio from each will proceed to the semi-finals, who’ll go wig-to-snatched-wig for a place in an explosive lip-sync smackdown for the crown.

Expect to see a Werk Room heaving with Drag Race icons, in addition to less familiar queens who sashayed away early in their season. Two-time runner up Ginger Minj will be hopeful that her comedy credentials and impeccable looks finally bag her the top spot, while Season 15’s Irene the Alien – the franchise’s most porkchoped contestant that ever did porkchop – is among those barely seen queens getting a chance at Rudemption.

Now, all that’s left is for them to convince Mama Ru, squirrel friend Michelle Visage, and a jaw-dropping roster of celebrity stans – including Sarah Michelle Gellar and the divine duo of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande from Wicked – that they’ve got the necessary Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent to secure a place in the grande finale.

Ready for some Drag Race realness? Keep on reading as we break down how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 online and stream every episode – exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 online in the US

(Image credit: paramount)

All Stars is back so put some bass in that walk! US viewers can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 beginning from Friday, May 9 and exclusively on Paramount Plus. The new season will debut with a double-helping of drag excellence, with weekly single episodes available from 12am ET thereafter.

Don’t have Paramount Plus? Sign up for a basic subscription at $7.99 a month, or pick the 12-month annual option and pay just $59.99 and make a saving of 23%. Additionally, if you’re looking to lose the ads, you’ll want to try Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, which will cost $12.99 a month. And, if you haven’t previously been a member, there’s a 7-day free trial to enjoy first.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, head to Paramount Plus

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 online in the UK

UK racers can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 with a subscription to WOW Presents Plus when it premieres on Friday, May 9. Episodes will be uploaded to the streamer around 7am BST each week, with the series confirmed to consist of twelve instalments in total.

A sign-up for WOW Presents Plus costs £5.99 a month. Alternatively, you can chose to pay £99.99 a year and get All Access membership, which includes access to never-before-seen footage and discounts on Drag Race tours. In addition to All Stars, WOW Presents Plus is also the home of regional spin-offs like Drag Race Spain, Drag Race France, and Drag Race Belgique, as well as every season of the OG Drag Race, including every episode from the recently concluded Season 17.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 online in Canada

Forget the House of Colby: Canadians will want to join the House of Crave to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 online. Those in the Great North can stream episodes weekly on Crave beginning from Friday, May 17.

Crave provides a choice of three plans. Crave Basic (with ads) is its cheapest plan at CA$11.99 a month (or CA$119.99 for a yearly sub), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. Crave Standard costs CA$14.99 a month, and provides 4K streaming – although it’s still ad-supported – while the Premium, CA$22 plan is ad-free, and offers live channels as well as offline downloads.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 online in Australia

Drag fans Down Under can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 online with a subscription to Stan. The first two episodes drop on Friday, May 9, and all-new installments arrive once a week on the same day. Plans start from AU$12 per month for Stan Basic. But, if you’re after better picture quality, or want to stream content on multiple devices simultaneously, then consider upgrading to either the AU$17 Standard or AU$22 Premium plan.

A US citizen traveling abroad? You might have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 Trailer

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 Trailer 🏆✨ - YouTube Watch On

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 Contestants

Olivia Lux, 31, from NYC, New York (Bracket 1)

Phoenix, 43, from Atlanta, Georgia (Bracket 1)

Aja, 30, from NYC, New York (Bracket 1)

Bosco, 31, from Seattle, Washington (Bracket 1)

DeJa Skye, 34, from Las Vegas, Nevada (Bracket 1)

Irene the Alien, 30, from Seattle, Washington (Bracket 1)

Jorgeous, 24, from LA, California (Bracket 2)

Kerri Colby, 27, from LA, California (Bracket 2)

Lydia B Kollins, 23, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Bracket 2)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks, 25, from Houston, Texas (Bracket 2)

Nicole Paige Brooks, 50, from Atlanta, Georgia (Bracket 2)

Tina Burner, 43, from NYC, New York (Bracket 2)

Denali, 32, from Chicago, Illinois (Bracket 3)

Ginger Minj, 39, from Orlando, Florida (Bracket 3)

Cynthia Lee Fontaine, 43, from Austin, Texas (Bracket 3)

Daya Betty, 28, from Chicago, Illinois (Bracket 3)

Alyssa Hunter, 31, from Cataño, Puerto Rico (Bracket 3)

Acid Betty, 46, from NYC, New York (Bracket 3)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 Episode Schedule

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 – Episode 1: Friday, May 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 – Episode 2: Friday, May 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 – Episode 3: Friday, May 16

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 – Episode 4: Friday, May 23

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 – Episode 5: Friday, May 30

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 – Episode 6: Friday, June 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 – Episode 7: Friday, June 13

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 – Episode 8: Friday, June 20

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 – Episode 9: Friday, June 27

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 – Episode 10: Friday, July 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 – Episode 11: Friday, July 11

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 – Episode 12: Friday, July 18

