I Never Expected Popcorn Buckets To Get This Complicated, But There's No Denying This Mission: Impossible Bucket Is Cool

As someone who absolutely loves the popcorn bucket craze, there’s one I’ve had my eyes keenly trained on for the 2025 movie schedule . Late last year, we were promised that Mission: Impossible 8 ’s concessions collectable had “nailed it,” and with my fandom of that Tom Cruise film series also in play, I couldn’t wait to see what the result would be. Well, we finally have our first look at one of The Final Reckoning’s popcorn buckets; and the result is something that could only come from the Mission: Impossible movies.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’s Entity Popcorn Bucket Is Pretty Cool

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to entrust The Entity with your snacking enjoyment. At least, that’s what it looks like with Regal Cinemas’ newly revealed Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning concession vessel. And as you’ll see in the promo video below, you’re going to need to do more than lift a latch to get to your snacks:

Oh, Tom Cruise must have loved this when he first saw it. Though the franchise star vetoed the previously pitched submarine popcorn bucket modeled after the Sevastapol, the part of the ship where The Entity lurks is now the star of the show.

Considering popcorn buckets can vary between theater chains, this may not be the last we’ve seen of The Final Reckoning’s new toys. Which could mean that future rewatches through a Paramount+ subscription would see viewers also enjoying this flick's eventual streaming debut in style.

However, while Mission: Impossible’s recently unveiled bucket of doom does look awesome, there’s one key thing I’ve been thinking about. No, seriously, the way this bucket opens might cause some panic for people who want to actually use it on a somewhat regular basis.

The Entity Popcorn Bucket Has One Potential Problem I’m Worried About

Having a replica of the Cruciform Key that’s used to activate The Entity is something too cool to pass up. However, that key looks like it’s made of the same plastic that the bucket is molded from, and you need it to open and secure the bucket. Which leads me to one big question: what the hell happens if you break the key, or worse, snap the key while it’s in the lock?

I get that people mostly buy these items to display, but I think we’d be fools if we didn’t address this matter now. Maybe I should have submitted my idea to use Mission: Impossible III’s Rabbit’s Foot as the popcorn bucket design after all. I don’t know about you, but I’ll be keeping an eye out for what other collectables The Final Reckoning will be rolling out for its May 23rd release.