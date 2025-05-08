Critics Say Natasha Lyonne Brings More ‘Ridiculous’ Fun To Poker Face Season 2, And That’s No ‘Bulls--t’
Charlie Cale is back!
Rian Johnson’s Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne became an instant hit when it premiered for Peacock subscription holders back in 2023, and now the long-awaited second season of the refreshing “howcatchem” murder mystery is finally upon us. Critics were able to screen the new episodes before they hit the 2025 TV schedule, so are we in for more fun times seeing Charlie Cale literally call out people’s “Bullshit,” or is the murder-magnet premise getting stale?
Just as Season 1 featured plenty of recognizable faces for Charlie to encounter as she solved her case of the week, Poker Face Season 2 has tapped some A+ guest stars, including Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes and Cynthia Erivo, who was able to squeeze in her appearance while doing press for Wicked. So, how does the sophomore season live up to the first? Alison Herman of Variety says it evolves by toying with the show’s baseline. Herman writes:
Gavia Baker-Whitelaw of TV Guide says the creative team behind Poker Face has settled into a reliable groove, giving us more of what we loved from Season 1 with larger-than-life guest stars and cartoonish criminals. Fans can rest assured, it’s still one of the best murder mysteries on TV, the critic says, writing:
Belen Edwards of Mashable, however, points out that even with a set formula, the showrunners are constantly changing things up and finding new ways to play within those constraints, ensuring that Poker Face remains one of the most fun shows on TV. Rewards says:
David Opie of Empire gives the second season 4 out of 5 stars, writing that if the show stays this consistently impressive, it could easily go for 10 more seasons. Natasha Lyonne has created a deadpan masterpiece with her laid-back Charlie Cale. However, Opie continues:
Ben Travers of IndieWire praises Natasha Lyonne for bringing us more of her enjoyable Charlie Cale. The critic grades the season a B, noting that two tweaks to Poker Face’s format help to distinguish this batch of episodes from its original run. Travers continues:
It sounds like critics agree that Poker Face Season 2 gives us more of what we loved the first time around, while still updating its formula enough to differentiate it from its rookie run. The first three episodes are available to stream on Peacock now, with one new episode dropping every Thursday through its 12-episode order.
