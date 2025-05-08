Critics Say Natasha Lyonne Brings More ‘Ridiculous’ Fun To Poker Face Season 2, And That’s No ‘Bulls--t’

Charlie Cale is back!

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in Poker Face Season 2&#039;s &quot;Last Looks.&quot;
Rian Johnson’s Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne became an instant hit when it premiered for Peacock subscription holders back in 2023, and now the long-awaited second season of the refreshing “howcatchem” murder mystery is finally upon us. Critics were able to screen the new episodes before they hit the 2025 TV schedule, so are we in for more fun times seeing Charlie Cale literally call out people’s “Bullshit,” or is the murder-magnet premise getting stale?

Just as Season 1 featured plenty of recognizable faces for Charlie to encounter as she solved her case of the week, Poker Face Season 2 has tapped some A+ guest stars, including Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes and Cynthia Erivo, who was able to squeeze in her appearance while doing press for Wicked. So, how does the sophomore season live up to the first? Alison Herman of Variety says it evolves by toying with the show’s baseline. Herman writes:

Poker Face is inherently flexible; there are virtually no constants beyond the flash-forward structure, a suspicious death and Charlie herself. For all the show admires and emulates classic network series, it eschews sets and backlots for lived-in locations in a flex of streaming-era investment. With Season 2, Poker Face takes increasing advantage of that blank slate while maintaining the soothing repetition of a comfort watch. It’s quite the card trick.

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw of TV Guide says the creative team behind Poker Face has settled into a reliable groove, giving us more of what we loved from Season 1 with larger-than-life guest stars and cartoonish criminals. Fans can rest assured, it’s still one of the best murder mysteries on TV, the critic says, writing:

If you enjoyed Season 1, you'll know what to expect — and you'll undoubtedly enjoy what you get this season. The show's chief priority is to have fun, a quality that comes through in the personality of its lead character, the scenery-chewing performances of its guest cast, and the ambitious ridiculousness of its writing. When it comes to case-of-the-week storytelling, this team is at the top of their game, offering something more enriching than typical crime procedurals, with no shortage of imagination and heart.

Belen Edwards of Mashable, however, points out that even with a set formula, the showrunners are constantly changing things up and finding new ways to play within those constraints, ensuring that Poker Face remains one of the most fun shows on TV. Rewards says:

In Season 2, Charlie isn't always trying to get justice for a murder victim as she did in Season 1. Several installments actually see her trying to prove someone's innocence. Often, the parties she's trying to protect are unexpected: an alligator, a child, even a pitching machine! This motley assortment is proof of Poker Face's constant inventiveness. Even a switch to bigger city settings in the latter half of the season presents an exciting challenge.

David Opie of Empire gives the second season 4 out of 5 stars, writing that if the show stays this consistently impressive, it could easily go for 10 more seasons. Natasha Lyonne has created a deadpan masterpiece with her laid-back Charlie Cale. However, Opie continues:

The team behind Season 2 aren't so laid-back, refusing to rest on their laurels despite some much-deserved Emmy success last time round. A baseball-themed episode pitches entirely left-field with its visuals, for example, while a twist in Episode 3 redefines Cale's entire journey. The case-of-the-week format remains in place, mostly unchanged, but the serialised story that holds it together becomes more introspective and even existential, proving that the team's ambition isn't just limited to casting TV's most enviable guest list.

Ben Travers of IndieWire praises Natasha Lyonne for bringing us more of her enjoyable Charlie Cale. The critic grades the season a B, noting that two tweaks to Poker Face’s format help to distinguish this batch of episodes from its original run. Travers continues:

While most of those aren’t as satisfying as the first, Charlie always is: Generous and bright, like the long curly locks spilling out from under her various trucker hats, Charlie is an unnatural charmer, her wide smile and gravelly intonation a congenial contradiction that convincingly cultivates curiosity in wherever they’re aimed.

It sounds like critics agree that Poker Face Season 2 gives us more of what we loved the first time around, while still updating its formula enough to differentiate it from its rookie run. The first three episodes are available to stream on Peacock now, with one new episode dropping every Thursday through its 12-episode order.

