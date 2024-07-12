If You're A Michael J. Fox Fan Like Me, It's Time To Check Out His Documentary For 4 Reasons

Some of the first words said in Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie are “I’m a tough son of a bitch,” and that fully sets the tone for the journey the beloved actor takes us on in this documentary. The film walks us through the life of Fox, from his days on Family Ties and Back to the Future to his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s. It’s a raw, candid and fast-paced look into his career and mind, and if you are a fan of his like I am, here's why you should really check this project out with your Apple TV+ subscription .

Still Brilliantly Juxtaposes Michael J. Fox's Past With His Present

There are many instances in Still where it smashes between Michael J. Fox’s past on some of the best sitcoms – Family Ties and Spin City – and movies and the present, where he’s talking about life with Parkinson’s. It’s a jarring juxtaposition, and it’s meant to be, because the actor very clearly explains that he never stopped moving when he was young, and now he’s forced to slow down.

A prime example came at the start of the film when he was talking about getting cast in Family Ties. It goes from this heart-pounding story about how he got the life-changing role and proved to be a star and then it cuts to the present where he’s talking about how hard Parkinson’s makes it to emote.

By juxtaposing these two points in Fox’s life not only do we get an understanding of his life and accomplishments, but we also feel the struggle of what he’s gone through in a way. It’s a big change to go from moving at a million miles an hour to being forced to slow down to survive, and by watching Fox toggle between the past and present in such a raw and visceral way, we feel that in full as viewers.

The Documentary Offers An Incredibly Raw Look Into How Michael J. Fox Lives With Parkinson's

Fox disclosed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1998, but he lived with it for seven years before doing that. So, he’s been living with this disease since 1991, and the documentary takes viewers through how it’s impacted him over the last three decades.

Through reenactments and clips, Fox tells stories about finding out about his diagnosis and trying to hide it while he shot Spin City. He said that disclosing what was going on to the public was like a “new beginning,” and in the documentary, he gets into the nitty-gritty of that and how he lives with Parkinson’s.

By showing him at physical therapy and seeing all the energy it takes for him to simply walk, I could feel Fox’s emotions radiating off the screen as he persisted through the challenges.

The documentary also didn’t shy away from getting into the struggles that came with making this project specifically. He does the voice-over for it all, and while it sounds seamless in the film, there’s a moment where they show him working through the VO and stopping occasionally to take a breath or re-say a line. It’s not easy for him to speak, and this moment really showed that and just how difficult it is to work with Parkinson’s . However, it also highlighted his strength and ability to push through the challenges, which is a through line within Still.

The Way The Doc Depicts How He Worked On Back To The Future And Family Ties Simultaneously Is Mind-Boggling

Along with the raw and new look into the actor's past and present, we also got his version of very famous stories. This included, of course, the tale of how he ended up leading one of the best movies of the ‘80s , Back to the Future, while simultaneously working on Family Ties. He was told he couldn’t miss an hour of work on the sitcom, and so the deal was he’d spend his days there and nights on the movie.

What followed was a relentless cycle of him being rushed from place to place and barely getting sleep. They depicted that process through a reenactment that was scored to music that only got more and more frantic as it jumped from one set to another and back to his apartment, and at one point Fox said:

For the next three and a half months the combination of Back to the Future and Family Ties swallowed me whole. I experienced confusion as to what set I was on, and basically who I was in the in the first place. How could any of this shit be any good?

Both projects are considered some of Michael J. Fox’s best work , and the fact that he did them at the same time is astonishing, especially when you understand just how exhausting it was. It’s a testament to his talent and his perseverance, which is something he’s continued to exhibit throughout his entire life.

Michael J. Fox Does Not Sugar Coat His Story

What overtook me the most while watching this documentary was how candid Michael J. Fox was during it. There was absolutely no sugarcoating in the present or the past. At one point, he explained that he wasn’t looking for sympathy, and that was clear as day in Still.

While they talked about the wild success of Back to the Future, he also noted how much he’d drink and party when he was young. They’d bring up his acclaimed performances in Family Ties and Spin City, and Fox would then talk about his ego. He was a workaholic and not always there for his family, and he directly said that to the camera. What struck me most was just how honest he was about his marriage. He's been with Tracy Pollan for nearly four decades, and he's open about both the incredible love they share and the struggles they've faced as he worked too hard.

All of this culminates into a full picture of Fox. It doesn't feel like we're seeing a caricature or just one side of the actor, we're getting what seems to be his true self and all the good and bad that comes with it.

I deeply appreciated how open Fox was about his flaws and struggles. While he’s always been a hero to me, and continues to be, hearing about the challenges he’s faced in his life and his struggle through them was eye-opening. It felt like we were getting the whole Michael J. Fox because he was so open about his story, and I think that it’s why Still works so well.