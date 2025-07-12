We've Had A Bit Of A Break From Glen Powell, But I Can't Decide If I'm More Stoked For The Running Man Or Chad Powers
Glen Powell Fall, loading.
Last year, we got Glen Powell Summer, thanks to the releases of Hit Man and Twisters. However, after a bit of a break from the beloved actor, he’s coming back in full force with The Running Man, which will be released on the 2025 movie schedule on November 7, and Chad Powers, which is slated on the 2025 TV schedule for a September 30 drop. Now, as the anticipation really heightens for what I’m calling Glen Powell Fall, I can’t decide which project I’m more stoked for.
The Running Man’s Trailer Upped My Anticipation For A Movie I Was Already Very Excited About
Before we got that first Running Man trailer, and saw its epic action, Colman Domingo’s scene-stealing host, and that epic Michael Cera Nerf gun moment, I was already sold. However, seeing the footage below made me so enthusiastically on board that I’ve now watched it over and over again and will show it to anyone who tells me they haven’t seen it yet:
Listen, I bought my Glen Powell stock years ago, back when 2018's Set It Up came out. I knew he was a star, and this movie where he plays a man who is trying to win a game that involves him being hunted down looks like it’ll further prove that point. Plus, I’m a big Edgar Wright fan, and Baby Driver is one of my favorite theatrical experiences I’ve ever had. So, the idea of seeing Powell do this epic action in the director’s signature style makes me extremely happy.
However, this book-to-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s novel isn’t the only Glen Powell project that I’m counting down the days until fall, because I’m just as eager for his Hulu series, Chad Powers.
I’ve Been Stoked For Chad Powers, But This Tease Has Me All-In On The Sports Comedy
I truly can’t decide if I’m more hyped about The Running Man or Chad Powers, because they’re each so compelling for very different reasons. While the aforementioned movie is an action thriller, this series, which will be available with a Hulu subscription, is a sports comedy based on Eli Manning’s ESPN character. And let me tell you, I’m a sucker for a sports story.
Chad Powers is a tale about a quarterback who demolishes his college career due to his behavior, and then decides to walk on to a small Southern football team to try and be its star. Sign me up, I’m on board, this sounds hilarious.
However, that’s not it, Michael Waldron, who co-created the show with Powell, told Swoon there will be some romance in the mix too, explaining:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
Hulu has a wealth of TV that's worth watching, including The Bear and Only Murders in the Building. So, this 30-day free trial is perfect if you want a peek at this library. Then, pay as little as $9.99 per month to keep it around so you can watch new and upcoming shows, like Chad Powers.
Well, consider me intrigued! I love a romance subplot, Powell is a swoon-worthy heartthrob, and I can’t wait to see how a love story is worked into a seemingly wild show like Chad Powers.
Along with all that, Waldron also complimented Powell’s talents, saying that he can “smolder with the best of them” while also being a performer with “brilliant character actor abilities.” We’ve seen all this on display before through films like Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters. And now, I’m certain we’ll see these skills again in both Chad Powers and The Running Man.
Truly, I can’t decide which I’m more stoked for. They’re both such fun concepts, and Powell has proven he has the skills and star quality to lead them well. So, I’m positive we’re in for a treat come this autumn when Glen Powell Fall officially commences.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.