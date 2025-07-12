We've Had A Bit Of A Break From Glen Powell, But I Can't Decide If I'm More Stoked For The Running Man Or Chad Powers

Last year, we got Glen Powell Summer, thanks to the releases of Hit Man and Twisters. However, after a bit of a break from the beloved actor, he’s coming back in full force with The Running Man , which will be released on the 2025 movie schedule on November 7, and Chad Powers, which is slated on the 2025 TV schedule for a September 30 drop. Now, as the anticipation really heightens for what I’m calling Glen Powell Fall, I can’t decide which project I’m more stoked for.

The Running Man’s Trailer Upped My Anticipation For A Movie I Was Already Very Excited About

Before we got that first Running Man trailer, and saw its epic action, Colman Domingo’s scene-stealing host , and that epic Michael Cera Nerf gun moment , I was already sold. However, seeing the footage below made me so enthusiastically on board that I’ve now watched it over and over again and will show it to anyone who tells me they haven’t seen it yet:

Listen, I bought my Glen Powell stock years ago, back when 2018's Set It Up came out. I knew he was a star, and this movie where he plays a man who is trying to win a game that involves him being hunted down looks like it’ll further prove that point. Plus, I’m a big Edgar Wright fan, and Baby Driver is one of my favorite theatrical experiences I’ve ever had. So, the idea of seeing Powell do this epic action in the director’s signature style makes me extremely happy.

However, this book-to-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s novel isn’t the only Glen Powell project that I’m counting down the days until fall, because I’m just as eager for his Hulu series, Chad Powers.

I’ve Been Stoked For Chad Powers, But This Tease Has Me All-In On The Sports Comedy

I truly can’t decide if I’m more hyped about The Running Man or Chad Powers, because they’re each so compelling for very different reasons. While the aforementioned movie is an action thriller, this series, which will be available with a Hulu subscription , is a sports comedy based on Eli Manning’s ESPN character . And let me tell you, I’m a sucker for a sports story.

Chad Powers is a tale about a quarterback who demolishes his college career due to his behavior, and then decides to walk on to a small Southern football team to try and be its star. Sign me up, I’m on board, this sounds hilarious.

However, that’s not it, Michael Waldron, who co-created the show with Powell, told Swoon there will be some romance in the mix too, explaining:

[There’s a] big romance at the heart of Chad. I think that all of my favorite references for this, Bull Durham, Major League, the great sports movies that I grew up loving were anchored by great romances, and I love romances. And so everything I write, I try to anchor in that, so for sure. There’s a really interesting one at the heart of Chad.

Well, consider me intrigued! I love a romance subplot, Powell is a swoon-worthy heartthrob, and I can’t wait to see how a love story is worked into a seemingly wild show like Chad Powers.

Along with all that, Waldron also complimented Powell’s talents, saying that he can “smolder with the best of them” while also being a performer with “brilliant character actor abilities.” We’ve seen all this on display before through films like Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters. And now, I’m certain we’ll see these skills again in both Chad Powers and The Running Man.

Truly, I can’t decide which I’m more stoked for. They’re both such fun concepts, and Powell has proven he has the skills and star quality to lead them well. So, I’m positive we’re in for a treat come this autumn when Glen Powell Fall officially commences.