It's A Wonderful Life And 8 Other Christmas Movies Streaming For Free On Plex Right Now

In the past, CinemaBlend has partnered with Plex to talk about the free streaming service’s offerings from romantic movies to Oscar-nominated films, and just about anything and everything in between. In honor of the holiday season, we’ve teamed up with the platform once again, but this time to talk about some of the Christmas movies streaming free on Plex, including It’s a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Carol, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and so much more. Below is a quick breakdown of just a few of the options available on Plex’s Holiday Merrython hub worth checking out…

(Image credit: RKO Radio Pictures)

It's A Wonderful Life (1946)

Some would argue that Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life isn’t technically a Christmas movie , but the iconic fantasy film following George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) as he is taken on a journey of self-discovery just before he can jump off a bridge will forever go down as one of the best titles to enjoy with the family each year. The brilliant story and powerful message found in the movie is one that can technically be enjoyed at any time of the year, but the Christmastime setting makes it a must watch each holiday season.

Stream It’s a Wonderful Life on Plex .

(Image credit: Miramax Films)

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

If you are looking for a modern-day adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice that partially takes place during Christmas, Bridget Jones’s Diary is the way to go. This 2001 romantic comedy centers on Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger), a 32-year-old single woman living in London who decides to start keeping a diary in hopes to take control of her life at the start of the new year. Over the course of the year, Bridget’s journaling brings many changes to her life, including romance with not one, but two desirable men — Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) — which only brings more complications to her already chaotic life.

Stream Bridget Jones’s Diary on Plex.

(Image credit: CBS)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Charles Dickens’ beloved classic A Christmas Carol has received countless adaptations and reimaginings over the years with one of the best being the 1984 CBS film starring George C. Scott as the bitter and greedy Ebenezer Scrooge. Largely faithful to the source material, Clive Donner’s made-for-TV movie does a fantastic job of telling the story of Scrooge’s Christmas Eve journey through the past, present, and future of Christmas as three ghosts attempt to show him the fault in his ways before it’s too late to reignite the flame in his cold heart.

Stream A Christmas Carol on Plex.

Also try Scrooge on Plex.

(Image credit: Convex Group)

Noel (2004)

The 2004 romantic Christmas movie Noel follows a group of strangers whose personal lives become intertwined over the holidays. First, there’s Rose Collins (Susan Sarandon), a divorcee who spends most of her time caring for her mother who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. Then there is Michael “Mike” Riley (Paul Walker), a New York City police officer whose issues with jealousy could bring a premature end to his relationship with Nina Vasquez (Penélope Cruz). The movie also introduces Artin Venizelos (Alan Arkin) a widower convinced Mike is his reincarnated wife. And finally there is Jules Calvert (Marcus Thomas), a man trying to relive the year he spent Christmas in the emergency room. Oh, Robin Williams, Billy Porter, and Carmen Ejogo also show up.

Stream Noel on Plex .

(Image credit: Double Dutch International)

Elliot The Littlest Reindeer (2018)

The 2018 animated Christmas movie Elliot the Littlest Reindeer follows a young miniature horse named Elliot (Josh Hutcherson) as he races to the North Pole to prove his worth and try out to take the place of the soon-to-be-retired Blitzen (Martin Short) who’s stepping down from leading Santa’s sleigh. The star-studded cast also includes Full Frontal host Samantha Bee, Deadpool star Morena Baccarin, and the incomparable John Cleese, who provides the voice of Donner.

Stream Elliot the Littlest Reindeer on Plex.

(Image credit: Maverick Movies)

Christmas Proposal (2021)

Following a heated argument with his girlfriend, Jason (Joshua T. Shipman) tells his commanding officer in the military he wants to be “shipped off” far away, and ends up getting transferred to Japan. Not that bad, right? Wrong! Not long after he and Carla (Lily Nicole) reconcile and put the argument in the past, Jason learns his transfer has gone through, but his girlfriend won’t be able to join him on the 15-year assignment in Japan unless they’re married by Christmas. Start the ticking clock, family drama, and decisions to make in Christmas Proposal.

Stream Christmas Proposal on Plex.

(Image credit: Brave New World Productions)

A Child's Christmas (2008)

Part live-action, part animation, A Child’s Christmas follows an old man and young boy as they take a trip down memory lane to Christmas past. Over the course of this 2008 special, the two bond over stories of the old man’s previous experiences on Christmas as well as what he has learned about the holiday throughout his life. Charming, uplifting, and not all too long, A Child’s Christmas is a delightful treat for the holidays.

Stream A Child’s Christmas on Plex.

(Image credit: InterStar Releasing)

A Midnight Clear (1992)

The 1992 military drama A Midnight Clear is not the typical Christmas movie but its story does touch on several of the themes and traditions of the holiday. Set near the end of World War II in December 1944, the movie follows a group of U.S. soldiers who come in contact with a platoon of German soldiers who wish to surrender as part of a Christmas truce. Briefly, the young men from opposite sides share a brief moment of peace, but the reality of war soon brings the party crashing down. Ethan Hawke, Gary Sinise, and Frank Whaley star in this moving drama.

Stream A Midnight Clear on Plex.

(Image credit: BBC)

Bernard And The Genie (1991)

The 1991 made-for-TV movie Bernard and the Genie (written by Richard Curtis who would go on to write and direct Love Actually ) centers on Bernard Bottle (Alan Cumming), an art dealer who awakens a genie named Josephus (Lenny Henry) after being fired from his job at a prestigious gallery ahead of Christmas. The all-powerful genie gives Bernard several wishes, including one to have the Mona Lisa in his apartment, a decision that brings drama (and the police) to the hero’s apartment.

Stream Bernard and the Genie on Plex.

Each of these Christmas movies captures the holiday spirit in their own way. If you want even more options, check out all the great Christmas movies streaming free on Plex’s Holiday Merrython hub.