New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (June 9 -15)

Look, it’s summer, and that means one of two things if you're a TV and movie fan. You can either go out and enjoy the warm weather, or you can turn up the A/C and hide from the heat by sitting on the couch and watching whatever you can find on your favorite streaming service. Honestly, I suggest the latter option.

From Jaws, the original summer blockbuster, to a preview of the next big summer movie release, How to Train Your Dragon, to the Disney live-action remake you probably didn’t see in theaters, there is plenty of good stuff streaming this week. Here are a few of the highlights.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

How To Train Your Dragon Sneak Peek - June 9 (Peacock)

Disney may be the studio known for the concept of remaking popular animated hits in live-action, but any idea that shows success in Hollywood is going to be copied, and here we are. This week will see the live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon hit theaters. However, if you have a Peacock subscription, you can get an early look at the film with a special Sneak Peek.

(Image credit: Disney)

Snow White - June 11 (Disney+)

I can guess what you’ve heard about Disney’s live-action Snow White and, while I personally thought Snow White was good, I know I’m in the minority on that. What I do know is that based on the Disney film's box office struggles, you probably haven’t seen it. So, if you have a Disney+ subscription, use it to check the movie out this week and come to your own conclusions.

(Image credit: Netflix)

FUBAR, Season 2 - June 12 (Netflix)

I’m not sure anybody was asking for a second season of FUBAR starring Arnold Schwarzenegger but, if you were one of the people who were holding on to your Netflix subscription waiting for it to arrive, good news. And, honestly, who doesn’t love Arnie enough to enjoy seeing the aging action hero have some fun as an aging CIA agent?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Deep Cover - June 12 (Prime Video)

Lighthearted comedies are exactly the sorts of movies we don’t see much of in theaters anymore, but they’ve found a home on streaming services. Deep Cover stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Blood, and Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammod as improv actors who are enlisted to go undercover and get in over their heads. It’s just the sort of silly premise you’ll only see at the movies, but there’s great comedy potential and, if nothing else, it’s great to see Orlando Bloom again.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Echo Valley - June 13 (Apple TV+)

Sydney Sweeney is one of the world’s hottest young stars, so it’s a safe bet that a lot of people will be using their Apple TV+ subscription to check out Echo Valley. The new thriller stars Sweeney as a young woman who enlists her mother’s (Julianne Moore) help to cover up the death of her boyfriend.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jaws Franchise - June 15 (Peacock)

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the original Jaws. The movie is viewed by many as the original summer blockbuster so, if you’ve somehow never seen it or haven’t seen it in a long time, you’ll be able to do so again when the movie arrives on Peacock this week. Alongside it will come its three less-than-stellar sequels, in case you just have to watch them all.

There’s plenty more great streaming content in the coming weeks, from a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series to Broadway performances of your favorite Disney movies. Keep checking in with CinemaBlend so you don’t miss the next big thing.