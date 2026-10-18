Linda Cardellini's Performance In Crystal Lake Is Haunting In The Best Way

Crystal Lake has many admirable qualities, including how it makes you feel like you've been transported right back into the world of Friday the 13th and Jason Voorhees.

Jason is the most well-known villain of this popular horror movie franchise, but it all started with Mother Voorhees. Crystal Lake gives the underrated villain her proper respect.

Linda Cardellini gives one of her best performances in Crystal Lake and makes a compelling case for Pamela being the best thing about the Friday the 13th franchise.

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It’s a performance deserving of award attention.

Warning: Crystal Lake spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Peacock)

I Couldn't Help But Sympathize With Pamela In Crystal Lake

A great villain should make you feel like their motives are justified. You should care about them, and in some ways, want them to succeed in their evil plans. I found myself at times rooting for Pamela. Yeah, she was killing people, but didn’t they deserve it a little? The teens alone are kind of nerve testers.

Pamela wouldn’t be as sympathetic if she wasn’t played by someone like Linda Cardellini, who could give the character the depth and empathy she needs to carry a whole series. It’s not often that shows or movies show the perspective of the serial killer. But it’s a story technique that I always admire and appreciate.

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You’re not supposed to root for the bad guys, but a great performance and writing can make you change your position on some very evil doers. Pamela is not guilty in my heart. In the crimes she committed, which are many, she is very guilty, though. In my heart, very innocent.

(Image credit: Peacock)

However, She Would Turn A Terrifying Switch That Really Highlights Linda Cardellini's Acting Range

Pamela could be very sympathetic at one moment, and then terrifying the next. She switched between the two modes quite often. Additionally, even when she’s at her most motherly, there is a sinister layer. I would find myself really liking Pamela and then scared of what she might do. I was never comfortable. Crystal Lake and Linda Cardellini kept me on the edge.

A captivating villain should not be predictable. Half the terror and horror in these bad guys is that they don’t follow a set of rules or norms. You fear them because you may understand them, but you can’t predict what they will do. They’re governed more by their emotions and rage than most people.

This makes them deadly but hard to stop watching.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Pamela Voorhees Has So Many Layers That She Was The Perfect Subject For A Friday The 13th Series

Crystal Lake is such a must-watch horror series that you can watch with a Peacock subscription because it explores a character very important to the franchise but often overlooked and sometimes forgotten. Many didn’t even remember that Pamela was the murderer in the first movie. It was a major iconic pop culture twist that often got erased because Jason became so much the face of the movies.

In telling Pamela’s story, we also learn more about Jason and what turned the sweet boy into this undefeatable monster. Crystal Lake adds layers to Jason and Pamela. I think the decisions, though a bit wacky at times, fit with the idea of Jason.

It gave me a great understanding of Pamela, Jason, and the ridiculous nature of the franchise, but that’s part of the charm.