I've Seen Every Version Of Carrie, And Mike Flanagan's Still Finding Ways To Surprise Me

Spoilers ahead for Amazon's Carrie show.

Mike Flanagan is behind some of the best horror movies and shows in recent memory. So when it was revealed that he was doing a TV version of Stephen King's Carrie, I was instantly invested. The series is now streaming in its entirety for those with an Amazon Prime subscription, and it didn't disappoint. I mean, I've seen every version of Carrie before, and the filmmaker still found a way to provide plenty of surprises.

Carrie has gotten a number of book-to-screen adaptations over the years, starting with Sissy Spacek's 1978 movie. I've seen them all, from the made-for-TV movie to the 2013 version starring Chloë Grace Moretz. I thought I knew what to expect from the TV version, but Flanagan made sure to put his own spin on it.

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Flanagan Put His Spin On Carrie And I Loved Every New Choice

From the very first episode of Carrie, it was clear that Mike Flanagan was taking bold swings. I immediately responded to the framing device of Kate Siegel's Adelaide interviewing Sue and the other survivors about the massacre at Ewen High School's Prom. This was used to great effect in Carrie's season finale, which revealed the fates of Josie Totah's Tina and Samantha Sloyan's Margaret White.

Speaking of Margaret, I loved the way Flanagan adapted the origin of both her and Carrie for the modern world. They were shown as recluses and conspiracy theorists, with Carrie having basically no experience with the world outside her home before starting High School. There was also actual love between the mother/daughter pair, rather than Margaret being solely a villain and abuser of Summer H. Howell's title character.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Mike Flanagan brought a ton of more unique takes to the show's eight-episode season, all of which I think paid off and allowed even the most hardcore Carrie fan to be surprised. Chief among them was the inclusion of new character Emaline, who makes friends with Carrie before later being revealed to have her own powers and a connection to a cult of witches with an interest in Carrie.

That cult, as well as Katee Sackhoff's Amanda, all felt fresh and new, and offered a new take on the massacre at the prom. Add in the fact that Margaret ended up having telekinesis of her own, and my mind was completely blown. The way the character was killed off was also completely new, and chilling in a different way.

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Some other surprising moments include Sue actually being in the gym when the massacre occurred, and Carrie being the one to accidentally kill Tommy instead of the empty blood bucket. Add in Emaline helping Carrie to murder her classmates, and there were a bunch of new twists to Stephen King's classic story.

Carrie is streaming in its entirety over on Amazon as part of the 2026 TV schedule. There are a bunch of cliffhangers and lingering questions about the show, so we'll have to see if Amazon ends up giving Mike Flanagan a second season.