Upcoming Horror TV Shows: The Scary Shows Coming To TV And Streaming

For fans of all things creepy, spooky, and just plain traumatizing, even the best horror movies of all time may not be satisfying enough. Thrillseekers looking for something that lasts longer than feature-length might prefer horror TV shows like the quintessential anthology series, The Twilight Zone, or an ongoing story like the Evil Dead movies spin-off, Ash vs. Evil Dead. Much to our terror, both of those favorites have ended, but there are plenty of scares to look forward to, as you can see in our guide to the upcoming horror TV shows below.

American Horror Story: Delicate - FX (Currently Airing)

The first episode of American Horror Story’s 12th season premiered on FX (and became available with a Hulu subscription) in September 2023, but this is only the first half of the seasonal anthology’s latest edition, which is airing until October 18th. Afterward, Delicate — starring Emma Roberts as an actor suffering from an unusually unpleasant pregnancy — will resume sometime in 2024.

Chucky Season 3 - SyFy/USA (October 4, 2023)

Before the original Child’s Play came out, people never would have believed a cute, cuddly doll possessed by a vicious serial killer’s soul could be scary. But here we are with Chucky — now one of the most iconic horror movie villains — about to return for the third season of his own, self-titled TV show on both SyFy and USA in October 2023.

SurrealEstate Season 2 - SyFy (October 4, 2023)

After the Chucky Season 3 premiere on SyFy, stay turned for the Season 2 premiere of SurrealEstate. According to the network’s official website, former Schitt’s Creek cast members Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy, among others, are returning as the Roman Agency, who specialize in making haunted houses more habitable… and profitable.

The Fall Of The House Of Usher - Netflix (October 12, 2023)

For his latest creepy reinterpretation of celebrated literature, horror movie and TV show master Mike Flanagan is restructuring Edgar Allen Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher. The new Netflix original horror miniseries will feature many of the filmmaker’s frequent collaborators — such as his wife, Kate Siegel — but also newcomers to the Flanagan family, like Mark Hamill.

Creepshow Season 4 - AMC/AMC+/Shudder (October 13, 2023)

One of the most beloved horror anthology movies of all time, 1982’s Creepshow, later inspired this fun and freaky series that delivers two tales per episode. According to Fangoria, the Season 4 premiere will on air AMC in October on Friday the 13th, but with a Shudder subscription or an AMC+ subscription, you can binge six new episodes at once.

Goosebumps Season 1 - Disney+/Hulu (October 13, 2023)

Younger thrill-seekers got a healthy dose of chilling material in the ‘90s with the anthology series, Goosebumps, which is still one of the best horror TV shows on Netflix at the moment. R.L. Stine’s seminal creation is returning to live-action television in the form of a new show — starring Scream King Justin Long — that will instead tell one story over 10 episodes on Hulu or with a Disney+ subscription.

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams Season 1 - Peacock (October 13, 2023)

John Carpenter — the director of classics like Halloween and The Thing — is returning for his first major project as a director in more than a decade, Suburban Screams. The filmmaker, who also produces and composes the theme music, apparently never left his own couch while remotely helming his episode of the six-part anthology series that — according to Deadline — explores true, terrifying stories that occurred in average neighborhoods, as told by the people who experienced them.

Shining Vale Season 2 - Starz (October 13, 2023)

After the Scream movies made her a Scream Queen, former Friends cast member Courteney Cox brought her spooky reputation to the small screen as the lead of Shining Vale. For the Starz original horror-comedy series’ second season, Pat Phelps’ (Cox) seemingly smooth bounce back from a mental hospital stay becomes a struggle when her family begins to experience the same paranormal things she claimed to see.

Wolf Like Me Season 2 - Peacock (October 19, 2023)

With how many great romantic horror movies there are, it was only a matter of time before such a story hit the small screen in the form of Wolf Like Me. According to Variety, Edgar Ramirez is joining the cast of the Peacock original for Season 2, which sees Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary’s (Isla Fisher) already unique relationship take a scary turn as their first child approaches.

Fear The Walking Dead Season 8, Part 2 - AMC (October 22, 2023)

The Walking Dead universe continues to expand to this day with recent spin-offs, Dead City and another centered on Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon, but the first was Fear the Walking Dead. The zombie apocalypse drama is returning for the second half of its eighth and final season October 2023.

American Horror Stories Season 3 - Hulu (October 26, 2023)

In 2021, FX debuted a Hulu exclusive spin-off from AHS that takes a more traditional approach to the anthology structure by featuring just one stories per episode. American Horror Stories will return with four new tales for its third season in October.

Welcome To Derry Season 1 - Max (2024)

Director Andy Muschietti made creepy clown movies terrifying again with his two-part, theatrical adaptation of Stephen King’s seminal novel, It. For anyone who ever wanted to know more about the shapeshifting, fear-eating entity known as Pennywise and the town it haunts, a prequel series coming to Max in 2024 called Welcome to Derry is poised to deliver just that.

Alien Season 1 - Hulu (TBA)

In addition to Fede Alvarez’s upcoming Alien movie, we also have another extension of the iconic sci-fi/horror franchise to look forward to. FX’s Fargo executive producer, Noah Hawley, is writing and directing a TV show continuing the legacy of the vicious Xenomorph that will exclusively available on Hulu.

Chapelwaite Season 2 - Epix (TBA)

In addition to Gary Dauberman’s upcoming Salem’s Lot adaptation, there is more from the world of Stephen King’s terrifying vampire story on the rise. The second season of Epix’s Chapelwaite — a series based on King’s short Salem’s Lot prequel, “Jerusalem’s Lot,” led by Academy Award Adrien Brody — has been in the works since early 2022, Variety reported.

The Conjuring TV Show Spin-Off - Max (TBA)

I suppose it was only a matter of time before the MCU of the horror genre, if you will, took a cue from Marvel Studios and tried its hand at small screen entertainment as well. According to THR, a new TV show existing in the same world as James Wan’s Conjuring Universe movies is in development for Max.

Crystal Lake Season 1 - Peacock (TBA)

What makes Jason Voorhees such an iconic horror movie villain — outside of the hockey mask — is his tragic backstory, which fans will get to learn more about in a new prequel series heading to Peacock. According to Bloody-Disgusting, original Friday the 13th final girl, Adrienne King, will have a recurring role on Crystal Lake, which is being developed by Hannibal EP Bryan Fuller.

Hysteria! - Peacock (TBA)

“Satanic Panic” and the role that heavy metal music played in the ‘80s era of paranoia serves as the basis of the upcoming Peacock exclusive series, Hysteria! Led by Modern Family cast member, Julie Bowen, the show’s ensemble also features undisputed horror movie icon, Bruce Campbell, in the role of a local police chief.

Interview With The Vampire Season 2 - AMC (TBA)

Some of the most influential stories of vampire lore are the work of Anne Rice, whose novel Interview with the Vampire was made into an acclaimed 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. Jacob Anderson will return as Louis alongside Sam Reid as Lestat in AMC’s series adaptation, which — according to Deadline — was renewed for a second season before its first even premiered in 2022.

The Last Of Us Season 2 - HBO (TBA)

Said to be the show that broke the “video game adaptation curse,” developer Craig Mazin’s series based on 2013’s hit zombie survival game starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey was an instant, widely acclaimed hit. Very quickly after its premiere on HBO, The Last of Us Season 2 was announced, which will follow the story of the original game’s 2020 sequel.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 - AMC (TBA)

Not long after Interview with the Vampire premiered, AMC debuted another Anne Rice adaptation that focused on a different area of gothic fantasy lore: witchcraft. According to Variety, a second season Mayfair Witches — starring Alexandra Daddario as a neurosurgeon who discovers she is a descendent of spell casters — was renewed for a second season in February 2023.

Parasyte: The Grey Season 1 - Netflix (TBA)

Not to be confused with a South Korean Best Picture Oscar winner, Parasyte is an inventive manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki about a teen afflicted with an alien parasite that fails to infiltrate his brain and, as a result, helps him defeat the rest of his species. The latest adaptation of the comic, Parasite: The Grey, is an upcoming Netflix original series from Train to Busan director, Yeon Sang-ho, according to a press release by the platform.

Stranger Things Season 5 - Netflix (TBA)

The ending of Stranger Things Season 4 teased that things are about to get much worse — and not just for the main gang, but all of Hawkins — as a vengeful Vecna reemerges. The story will reach its epic conclusion when the fifth and final season of Netflix’s nostalgic, blockbuster sci-fi/horror series premieres.

The Wicker Man Season 1 - TBA (TBA)

One of the most shocking and iconic “cult” movies (in the definitive sense of the phrase) is 1973’s slow-burn horror masterpiece, The Wicker Man, which was later remade into an infamously reviled thriller with Nicolas Cage in 2006. Deadline reported in October 2022 that another reimagining in the form of a TV series is in the works from Andy Serkis’ own production company, Urban Myth Films.

