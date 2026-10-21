Crystal Lake Made A Big Change From The Franchise's History (But I Gotta Be Honest About It)

Spooky season is upon us, with folks like me re-watching the best horror movies to celebrate. Some exciting scary TV content arrived in time for Halloween, including the Friday the 13th prequel Crystal Lake (which is streaming for those with a Peacock subscription). The series offers a new chapter to one of the best horror franchises, and Linda Cardinelli crushes it as Pamela Vorhees. The show made a big change from the series’ history, but I have to be honest about it.

The Friday the 13th movies have been entertaining audiences for decades, with the original hitting theaters back in 1980. The concept is pretty simple: horny camp counselors are killed by Jason and his mother because he drowned in Crystal Lake. As such, there’s been a ton of nudity throughout the 12 movies. There isn't any in the TV adaptation though, and showrunner Brad Caleb Kane spoke to The Wrap about this change, offering:

I tried. That’s America. You can give the kids the violence, but God forbid they see some breasts. Sometimes you get overruled in these things.

I mean, he's not wrong. The violence and kills in Crystal Lake are pretty gnarly. The Peacock series clearly wasn't asked to done down the gore, although it sounds like Kane was asked to skip the nudity. I personally can't stop thinking of the way Pamela used a meat tenderizer to break Valerie's jaw in Episode 3.

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I'm a hardcore horror fan who has seen the first few Friday the 13th movies (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) plenty of times over the years. Obviously those titles have plenty of naked camp counselors, but I honestly didn't even notice that the TV series skipped this part of the slasher property.

(Image credit: Peacock)

After all, we still had the horny teens having sex during Crystal Lake's premiere episode. Jason's drowning happened as a result of their fornication, so it's not like the Friday the 13th lore was ruined. We just didn't get any gratuitous shots of bare chests. Brad Caleb Kane might be bummed about this, but I don't think it actually makes all that much of a difference to the overall story.

As a fan of the franchise, I've loved the various ways Crystal Lake has paid tribute to the Friday the 13th movies. That includes the iconic title sequence and theme song, and some scenes that were recreated from the 1980 original. The series has also put new spins on some of these iconic sequences, which allows even the most hardcore horror buff to be surprised by its contents.

Crystal Lake is streaming in its entirety over on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll have to wait and see if it manages to get a second season, but I'm hyped for this perfect Halloween watch... even without the nudity.