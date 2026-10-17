There Are Like A Dozen WTF Moments In The Elizabeth Holmes Documentary, But One Is Haunting Me

Warning! There are some pretty big spoilers for You Can See Everything in this story. If you haven’t seen the 2026 movie, you might want to stop here. I don’t want to show everything before you see it.

There is a lot to talk about in the new Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim documentary, You Can See Everything. The movie is, in a word, bonkers. That’s a word I used to describe the trailer when I first saw it, and I’m standing by it now that I’ve seen the movie. There are countless scenes in the movie that make you really wonder what the heck is going on with the film’s subject, former Theranos CEO and current jailbird, Elizabeth Holmes. There are just as many with her husband, Billy Evans. It’s one scene in particular that, for me, really sums up a lot of the movie: when Evans takes the bowl of eggs out of Holmes’ hands to scramble them when he sees she’s not doing what he wants.

It’s A Startling Moment

The scene comes pretty early in the nearly three-hour movie, which has been buzzed about ever since the trailer went viral. Evans and Holmes are cooking in their rented cottage on the beach when Evans wordlessly takes the bowl and starts beating the eggs himself. I actually gasped out loud because it’s a moment that really shows Evans’ controlling nature. No woman I’ve ever dated would put up with that, nor should they, but Holmes acquiesces without any pushback. It’s the first glimpse into Evans’ personality and their relationship, really, but hardly the last.

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Fielder notices it and immediately calls the two out for the action. He saw how weird it was, but Holmes is unfazed (something you could say about her for the whole movie). He asks her about it, and she tells him that it’s fine, that Evans doesn’t like the way she beats eggs. Like, what? That is a weirdly specific thing to take umbrage at, and it’s disconcerting, to say the least. It’s not the last time we see Evans try to control everything around him. It's a brilliant bit of filmmaking, too, as the audience immediately understands who Evans is in just that one moment.

Evans Is As Much The Villain As Holmes

I want to be careful here, because I do not believe that Elizabeth Holmes is, or ever has been, a victim. Not in her scam with her company’s medical device, for which she is currently serving time in a Federal prison in Texas, and not in this movie. That said, her husband, who met her after Theranos imploded under the weight of her massive fraud, is equally upsetting here. They are both villains, as I see it.

He is repeatedly shown trying to control things he cannot, most notably in Fielder and Oppenheim’s film. He also does things that are completely outlandish, like the way he asks for money for the movie, or the way he acts at dinner after Holmes was incarcerated and he is joined by the film crew and actress Amanda Seyfried. He has a short fuse and obviously doesn’t like things not being under his thumb, as Holmes seems to be so often, as exemplified by a simple scene of the couple cooking eggs.