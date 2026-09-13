Is Crystal Lake Giving Pamela And Jason Voorhees A Stranger Things-ish Origin? I Have Trailer Thoughts

I hope you sharpened all your machetes and polished up your most dependable boots, because the first full-length trailer for Crystal Lake has arrived, and it’s a brutally bloody delight that justifies all my excitement for the upcoming horror TV show to hit the 2026 TV schedule in October (via Peacock subscription). Given my unapologetic fandom for most things related to the Friday the 13th franchise, and all things related to Linda Cardellini, I’m not too surprised by how intriguingly stressful it looks.

However, I am shocked that one of my biggest takeaways from watching Crystal Lake’s trailer is the question of whether the new series will be totally retconning Pamela and Jason Voorhees’ origin stories with a more sci-fi-leaning Stranger Things-esque twist. Give the trailer a watch above and then join me for some theorizing.

(Image credit: Peacock)

How The Trailer Seemingly Sets Up Sci-Fi Origins For Pamela And Jason

By and large, Crystal Lake's trailer sets up its story in a clear enough way. Linda Cardellini's Pamela Voorhees was something of a local starlet before being impregnated with Jason, and her life changed immensely once the special needs child entered her world in full. She took a job serving food at Camp Crystal Lake, and seemed to be a cheerful enough single (?) mom until tragedy struck, with Jason drowning in the lake.

At least that last part is what we're meant to think, since the trailer only shows Pamela looking for him in the lake. As well, one of the cops notes that she stands on the edge of the dock on a daily basis, suggesting that she's still waiting for her son to be found. And that's certainly not the only huge change being teased.

That mysterious door in the pic above shows up after a presumed detective asks Pamela this extremely ominious question:

What do you think the good people of Crystal Lake would say if they knew what you and Jason really were?

What is this guy talking about? Is he implying that the mother and son aren't normal, and/or that they have some kind of big immoral secret that the rest of the town would freak out about? To that end, I don't think I've ever seen a shot of a long hallway with a closed door at the end and thought, "Huh, seems perfectly safe." Regardless of if it's real life or in fiction.

Stranger Things is an obvious comparison point here, since that whole show was about a small-ish midwestern town ravaged by horrors. The freaky experiments done to kids like Eleven allowed Demogorgons to enter the real world, among other horrifying outcomes, and it's not a wild leap to think that whatever's behind that yellow door could be in a similar ballpark as the Hawkins National Laboratory.

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That said, I'm not sure if the point would be that the experiments turned Jason into an immortal monster, and/or that they would have given Pamela the strength and skills to amass her body count. Or if there are other elements at play in Crystal Lake that haven't been revealed yet.

(Image credit: Peacock)

I Don't Fully Believe That's Where Things Are Going

While I do enjoy wearing my Fan Theory hat for any and all amounts of guesswork, I don't actually think the Crystal Lake trailer is necessarily giving Jason's origins a sci-fi redressing. But there's clearly something strange happening that wasn't alluded to in any of the Friday the 13th films.

For one, that yellow door and the logo on it indicate an overarching entity that exists for reasons far beyond just Pamela and Jason, and they likely aren't the focus there, or at least not the original focus.

Instead, I'm thinking that the logo on the door belongs to some kind of lab that is doing tests on Crystal Lake itself, and that whatever may have been done to the water plays into Jason's fate. Perhaps certain chemicals were introduced to the lake that mixed with Jason's DNA in hazardous ways. Or maybe they opened a portal to hellish realms down there.

Part of the reason why I don't think Crystal Lake is going all Stranger Things is because several lead characters are policemen, which implies logical and by-the-book murder investigations, as opposed to anything X-Files-y. William Catlett's Levon doesn't look like the kind of guy who would suffer scientists' curiosities if it's adding paperwork to his payload, and I already have faith that he'll be the one to...actually, I don't know what I'd expect him to do to "save the day," as it were, since we technically know who stops Pamela Voorhees in the original Friday the 13th film.

So what do you all think? Are we actually getting a lab-grown Jason Voorhees in Crystal Lake, or is the yellow door just a clever distraction? Find out when the Brad Caleb Kane-created series hits Peacock on October 15.