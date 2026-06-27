Paget Brewster Is Sharing Random Criminal Minds Set Facts, And These Two Stuck With Me
Gives me a new perspective.
Criminal Minds: Evolution has been airing its fourth season, 19th overall, on the 2026 TV schedule, and even after all these years, I love learning about how this show gets made. So, in the midst of this new season, some of the cast have been sharing photos and videos from filming, while others have been posting behind-the-scenes details, which I love. Most recently, Paget Brewster shared some random set facts, and there were two that really stuck with me.
Brewster is a staple on Criminal Minds. She has starred in hundreds of episodes as Emily Prentiss, and she is leading the BAU in Evolution. To celebrate Season 19, which premiered on May 28, Brewster took to X to reveal some fun facts about the show so many people love. One of them even involved the upcoming 20th season and how she gets into character:
I have always wondered how actors are able to cry on the spot, because if I were in that position, I would be doing so many takes. Knowing how Brewster prepares herself gives me an insight into that skill, while also giving me a peek into what it's really like filming Criminal Minds. It also makes me wonder what will be in store for Prentiss come Season 20, because I need to know why she’ll be crying.
Anyway, while we wait to see the tears in question, Brewster revealed another BTS fact that's worth discussing. In a different post on X, she got real about a hard truth that comes with being an actor. While this is not necessarily a surprising truth, it's still harsh. It also makes it clear that Criminal Minds is intense both on-screen and off.
Having to still work while sick definitely sucks. I’ve done it numerous times. But having to work and pretend like everything is alright for the camera is a different story. However, it makes sense that sick days aren't really possible, especially if there’s a strict filming schedule. However, hopefully, sick actors are still able to take some time to rest and relax.
I always love getting behind-the-scenes facts of my favorite shows, and I’m grateful that Paget Brewster shares so many while holding down the fort on Criminal Minds. Whether or not Brewster has more set facts under her sleeve is unknown, but with much more of the show on the way, I'm hopeful she'll share more.
While I cross my fingers for more BTS info, fans can watch new episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution on Thursdays with a Paramount+ subscription. All current episodes of Criminal Minds are also available on the streamer.
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Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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