A Fan Asked Paget Brewster What It Was Like To Land Criminal Minds Role, And She Sweetly Compared It To Friends

Criminal Minds is preparing its 17th overall season with the second season of Evolution, and Paget Brewster is reflecting on joining the series back in the 2000s. The actress joined the CBS procedural in the role of Emily Prentiss for Season 2 and remains, arguably, one of the best elements of the series. After a fan shared pictures of her from when she first started her stint on the procedural, Brewster looked back at that time by comparing it to her guest appearance on Friends.

The actress first major TV role was that of Kathy, and she appeared on six episodes of Friends Season 4, meaning that it was an awfully special and exciting experience for her. That kind of internal hype would seemingly be hard to match However, when she replied to a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) about what she was feeling when she landed the role of Prentiss, she said it was even better than when she was tapped for the NBC sitcom due to one specific reason:

It was one of the most exciting things I had ever felt, even more than 'Friends' because I was a series regular. And I still feel it, all the time. I’m a very lucky lady. Thanks for thinking about this, Kaylyn.

It’s sweet to know just how much Criminal Minds means to Paget Brewster and how near and dear her Friends stint is to her heart. While she didn’t have a big role on the NBC sitcom, it was still her first real job -- and it was with one of the most popular shows on TV at the time. Even today, people still recognize Brewster, which is a testament to her talent and the staying power of the classic '90s comedy.

It was uncertain just how long Paget Brewster would be on Criminal Minds following her casting and, now her character is the BAU’s Section Chief. Given that journey, looking back at the beginning of it now must be a crazy feeling. Especially since there were a few seasons on which she wasn't present following Prentiss’ “death.” The imminent return of Evolution may also stoke up some of those old memories for her as well.

Speaking of Evolution, filming recently wrapped on the second season, which is set to premiere in June for Paramount+ subscribers. It’s been a long time coming for the new season, as production was delayed due to the dual Hollywood strikes. Brewster was as ready as ever to get back to work and, once filming finally kicked off again, it seems like time flew by. That's good for fans like myself, who've been eager to see new episodes. I'm excited to see the BAU again, and following the Gold Star mystery, I'm in need of answers.

It will be exciting to see Paget Brewster back in action as Emily Prentiss and, while she's moving forward with the show and her career as a whole, I'm glad she hasn't disregarded her appearances on Friends. As for new episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution, fans will have to tune in on June 6, which is when Season 2 debuts as part of the 2024 TV schedule.