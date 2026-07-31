The True Story Behind Joe Mantegna Naming His Criminal Minds Character David Rossi

Actor Joe Mantegna has played his Criminal Minds character David Rossi for a long time. Supervisory Special Agent in the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, Rossi joined the series in Season 3 and became known for his extensive experience and mentorship role within the team. Having recently wrapped up its Season 19 run on the 2026 TV schedule, the series has transformed from a network procedural to more serialized storytelling on streaming with Criminal Minds: Evolution. And it’s cool to know that Mantegna also