Criminal Minds Is No Stranger To Character Exits, But Season 19’s Finale Was A ‘Bummer’

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the Season 19 finale of Criminal Minds: Evolution, streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

Throughout its original run, Criminal Minds had some pretty shocking character exits, and that hasn’t changed with the revival. Criminal Minds: Evolution just wrapped its 19th season on the 2026 TV schedule, which was a roller coaster from start to finish. Between additional character deaths, such as Luke’s beloved dog Roxy, and some surprising twists, the latest season never slowed down. When it came to the finale, everything was heightened, and it included yet another character exit. And this one is definitely a bummer.

Thursday’s finale, “Bad Blood,” officially saw the last of Zach Gilford’s villainous Elias Voit/Sicarius, at least for now. Voit had to save his daughter Holly from this season’s unsub James Crowley/The Fan (Justin Kirk). Crowley, who had lured Voit to escape prison, nearly ended up killing him, until Holly got the drop on him and stabbed him. Voit took the fall for his daughter, and he was transferred to another prison to serve a whopping 64 consecutive life sentences. Gilford told Us Weekly that seeing Voit go out the way he did gave him a mix of emotions, especially knowing that this would be it for him:

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To give this guy some redemption and go out on a good guy note — so to speak — was nice. It’s weird. You wrap a show and a lot of times you’re like, ‘I don’t know if I’m coming back next year and if we’re going to have another season in general.’ On this, I did know that it was the end.

Fans were introduced to Voit in Season 16, the first season of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Of course, the show has had unsubs that have returned numerous times, but he was really Criminal Minds' first season-long unsub. He was then brought back for the next two seasons, once again giving the BAU headaches with his sarcastic and sadistic attitude... while also helping them at times. What was always his top priority was his family, so it makes sense that he would do whatever it took to protect his daughter, even if it meant never getting out.

That being said, Voit definitely made things a bit more entertaining, and you never knew what