How Am I Only Just Realizing One Of The Harry Potter Show’s Actors Has A Major Link To A Franchise OG?

It's hard to think about the upcoming Harry Potter TV show without comparing its cast to the ensemble of actors who played the iconic characters in the films. However, there's actually a really cool connection between the two ensembles, because an actor in the project on the 2026 TV schedule has a major link to an OG from the film franchise. And honestly, I can't believe I've only realized it.

The link in question involves Rafe Spall, who will play Arthur Weasley in the upcoming Harry Potter series. During an interview with Deadline , the fact that he's related to Timothy Spall, the actor who played Peter Pettigrew in the movies, came up:

So I’m not nervous about it. I’m just really enjoying it. It’s funny that my dad played Ron’s rat and now I’m playing Arthur Weasley. The other day I was on set and Ron’s rat was there. I took a photograph next to it. If I had social media, I would post it.

Reading this, I couldn't help but think: 'Wait, Rafe Spall is the son of Timothy Spall, the actor who played Wormtail in the films?! How did I not notice the magical connection?' It’s so remarkable that both Spalls have the privilege of setting foot in the Wizarding World.

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And there’s nothing like honoring your father’s memorable role as Wormtail than by posing with the rat version of him on set. That’s a selfie I would love to see.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Sky Atlantic)

The Harry Potter TV show is already connected to the movies by being filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavensden. However, it's extra special that there's a cast member who serves as a bridge between the new series and the movies.

The Life of Pi actor continued to talk about how excited he is to get the chance to work with the incredibly talented cast of the new show, saying:

I’m just feeling really lucky to be part of something full of amazingly creative, brilliant people, all working at the top of their game. There are fabulous actors involved. Katherine Parkinson and I play the Weasley parents, and to my mind, she’s one of the best actors in the world. She’s phenomenal. The other day it was me, her, Kit Harington and Johnny Flynn. It was just fun.

You can’t deny that the new Harry Potter series will have plenty of star talent that’ll delight fans. As Katherine Parkinson wowed U.K. audiences with Here We Go and Doc Martin, I know she’ll do a great job playing the bubbly yet tough-as-nails Mrs. Weasley. Kit Harington will play Gilderoy Lockhart , and I'm sure he'll bring a lot of comedy and playfulness to the set as the famed professor/author. And we can’t leave out Emma’s Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, who will be appearing in the TV series earlier than expected .

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Just like Timothy Spall found the Harry Potter franchise such a big deal , I’m sure his son feels the same way considering the magical cast he’ll be working with. I would assume that his dad playing an important part in the movies adds to that as well.

Like father, like son, I'm still in disbelief at the amazing discovery that Harry Potter's new addition, Rafe Spall, is the son of the OG film vet Timothy Spall. It's especially entertaining when you consider the fact that Rafe's character in the series is the patriarch of the family who owns Scabbers, the rat Peter Pettigrew is in the form of until the third book.