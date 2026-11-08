I Adore The Classy Gesture Harry Potter’s Phelps Twins Made Towards The New Fred And George Actors

It won't be long before HBO's Harry Potter series hits the 2026 TV schedule and fans of various generations are introduced to a new take on the Wizarding World. So, this streaming schedule will see a whole new set of actors bringing their own doses of magic to the franchise's iconic characters. That includes Fred and George Weasley, and actors Oliver and James Phelps (who originated the roles in the films) have made a lovely gesture to their successors. And as a fan, I couldn't love this more!

For the highly anticipated Harry Potter TV show, Tristan and Gabriel Harland will be playing the troublesome but lovable Weasley Twins. James and Oliver Phelps recently spoke with TV Insider while promoting the latest season of their show, Wizards of Baking, and discussed the newcomers. Oliver revealed that after the Harlands were cast, he and James sent a personal message to Tristian and Gabriel:

We dropped them each an individual letter, just saying some experiences we’ve had over the years, and wishing them all the best with it. And it was a very, very, very private message or note, but it was more a case of wishing them all the best with what they’re doing, which I know that a few of the other cast members from the films have done as well.

I love that! When I hear that James and Oliver Phelps sent letters to the actors of the TV series, it reminds me of Harry getting his Hogwarts letter in the mail for the first time. As young Potter was given the opportunity of a lifetime through a letter, the Phelps' gesture somewhat mirrors that. On top of that, though, this is also just feels like a natural passing-of-the-torch moment.

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Another reason I commend the Phelps Twins for reaching out to Tristan and Gabriel Harland is that instead of offering them advice, they simply chose to wish them the best in these iconic roles. Here's Oliver Phelps’ reasoning for that:

We just wish the best for those guys on their journey, because we were very lucky to have been able to play the characters for when we did.

Oliver and James Phelps truly are incredibly lucky to have had their Harry Potter experience, and they certainly seem to be cognizant of that. With all the new young actors taking over , I'm hopeful that their time playing these characters will be just as enjoyable as their predecessors'.

When the Phelps siblings previously weighed in on new actors portraying Fred and George, they said they wanted to give the new actors “their own space” to do their own interpretations. The British actors said, though, that they would always available for the new stars should they need help. It's great that the Phelps want the Harlands to have their own freedom to explore these roles, just like they themselves did in the movies.

So, wands up for Oliver and James Phelps for wishing the new Weasley Twins the best of luck. At this point, I'm all the more psyched to see how Tristan and Gabriel Harland will bring their own originality to the troublemaking twins we all love. (And I’m truly hoping the Phelps Twins’ TV series wish comes true , in that the Harland Brothers get to play out the Chamber of Secrets de-gnoming scene.)

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