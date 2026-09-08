One Major Thing Missing From The Harry Potter Films The EP’s Glad Is In The Show
The Harry Potter TV show will be a more book accurate adaptation.
The Wizarding World has entertained fans for generations, thanks to J.K. Rowling's book as well as the Harry Potter movies, video games, stage plays, and theme parks. The franchise will expand again thanks to the upcoming Harry Potter TV show, which has been teased to be a more faithful book to screen adaptation. And the show's executive producer spoke about one thing that was missing from the films that's going to be included in the show.
The Potter films (which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription) had to cut out plenty of content from the books in order to be short enough to be the length of a movie. While appearing on the official Harry Potter podcast's YouTube, David Heyman (who produced all of the movies) spoke about one character he's glad will make into live-action for the show. In his words:
Do you hear that? It's hardcore Potter fans cheering for joy like they just won a Quidditch match. For years fans wondered why Peeves wasn't in the Harry Potter movies, despite regularly appearing in the source material. And director Chris Columbus has lamented about the Hogwarts ghost ultimately being cut from the original 2001 movie... as well as its sequels. But that'll change with the TV version, which has far more time to include additional content and characters from Rowling's beloved books.
As Heyman mentioned, Peeve was originally going to be in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, with late actor Rik Mayall (Drop Dead Fred) cast to bring him to life. He went on to speak about why the beloved ghost was ultimately dropped, offering:
What a bummer. It sounds like we got close to seeing Peeves in live-action, but he simply wasn't working for the theatrical cut of the first Harry Potter movie. There was a ton of pressure for Chris Columbus and company to stick the landing if the studio was going to get the chance to adapt the following six movies. As we all know, that's exactly what ended up happening.
On the podcast, David Heyman spoke more about how different it's been going from movies to TV for the upcoming Harry Potter series. In his words:
The pressure is once again on ahead of the Harry Potter show's premiere this coming December. There's been some backlash surrounding the series, with some fans questioning how necessary it was and other boycotting thanks to J.K. Rowling's controversial comments about transgender people. We'll just have to wait and see how the show is ultimately received when its released.
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Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is currently set to arrive on HBO on December 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. One thing is clear: Peeves will be along for the party this time around.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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