One Major Thing Missing From The Harry Potter Films The EP’s Glad Is In The Show

The Wizarding World has entertained fans for generations, thanks to J.K. Rowling's book as well as the Harry Potter movies, video games, stage plays, and theme parks. The franchise will expand again thanks to the upcoming Harry Potter TV show, which has been teased to be a more faithful book to screen adaptation. And the show's executive producer spoke about one thing that was missing from the films that's going to be included in the show.

The Potter films (which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription) had to cut out plenty of content from the books in order to be short enough to be the length of a movie. While appearing on the official Harry Potter podcast's YouTube, David Heyman (who produced all of the movies) spoke about one character he's glad will make into live-action for the show. In his words:

I mean, an obvious one as we begin the show is Peeves. A fan favorite, and we had the brilliant Rik Mayall. I mean, it wasn't like we didn't try. But Peeves is not as easy… It's such a brilliant, vivid creation in the books, and we tried to be — We tried to be literally faithful in the films, and actually, it didn't work.

Do you hear that? It's hardcore Potter fans cheering for joy like they just won a Quidditch match. For years fans wondered why Peeves wasn't in the Harry Potter movies, despite regularly appearing in the source material. And director Chris Columbus has lamented about the Hogwarts ghost ultimately being cut from the original 2001 movie... as well as its sequels. But that'll change with the TV version, which has far more time to include additional content and characters from Rowling's beloved books.

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As Heyman mentioned, Peeve was originally going to be in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, with late actor Rik Mayall (Drop Dead Fred) cast to bring him to life. He went on to speak about why the beloved ghost was ultimately dropped, offering:

It didn't work for a couple of reasons. One, narratively, he felt like a bit of a holiday from the narrative. And two, he's quite an abrasive character. And in a film, that can be quite annoying, and it was. And again, we had a jewel of a performer in Rik Mayall.

What a bummer. It sounds like we got close to seeing Peeves in live-action, but he simply wasn't working for the theatrical cut of the first Harry Potter movie. There was a ton of pressure for Chris Columbus and company to stick the landing if the studio was going to get the chance to adapt the following six movies. As we all know, that's exactly what ended up happening.

On the podcast, David Heyman spoke more about how different it's been going from movies to TV for the upcoming Harry Potter series. In his words:

We've shifted it in the TV show and frankly, been on a journey. But Mark and Francesca have come up with something that I think is glorious. And I can't wait for audiences to see. It's the books, but it's slightly tweaked to make it work for what we are doing. It's a delight.

The pressure is once again on ahead of the Harry Potter show's premiere this coming December. There's been some backlash surrounding the series, with some fans questioning how necessary it was and other boycotting thanks to J.K. Rowling's controversial comments about transgender people. We'll just have to wait and see how the show is ultimately received when its released.

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Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is currently set to arrive on HBO on December 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. One thing is clear: Peeves will be along for the party this time around.