Harry Potter TV Show: What We Know About The Upcoming Max Original Series What We Know

It has been more than a quarter-century since J.K. Rowling introduced readers to the Wizarding World with her beloved 1997 fantasy novel Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (also known as The Philosopher’s Stone), which not only transformed the book industry, but also led to one of the most successful film franchises of all time. Multiple decades, and eight movies later , the timeless collection of books is getting the small-screen treatment in the form of a new streaming series.

Announced during the official rollout of the Max streaming service , which will soon combine HBO Max and Discovery+, the upcoming Harry Potter TV show will one day bring the full scope and scale of Rowling’s novels to viewers like never before. Here is everything we know about the Harry Potter TV show right now.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

With the Harry Potter TV show having just been announced in April 2023, we don’t yet know when it will premiere on the Max streaming service. But considering Max has yet to announce writers, directors, or showrunner for the upcoming adaptation, it will most likely be quite some time before we travel back to Hogwarts and meet “The Boy Who Lived” all over again.

That being said, with the popularity and success of the multimedia franchise, we will surely be hearing a great deal about the show, and its eventual release date, in the coming weeks, months, and years.

The Harry Potter TV Show Will Feature A New Cast Of Actors

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Over the course of 10 years and eight movies (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was split into two theatrical releases), we all watched as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and the various other younger members of the Harry Potter cast grow from small children to young adults, becoming massive superstars in the process. But we won’t be seeing those actors with the upcoming TV adaptation, at least not in the roles that made them famous all those years ago.

When announcing the new project, Max's release stated that the series will feature a new group of actors. This means we should be on the lookout for all kinds of casting rumors, wish lists, and announcements in the near future. And who knows, maybe Ian McKellen can finally play Professor Dumbledore after all this time.

A Decade-Long Series Is Planned

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Another point of interest when it comes to the Harry Potter TV series is that the Max streaming series is planned to be released over the course of a decade, with stories from each of J.K. Rowling’s seven books being adapted. While it hasn’t yet been revealed if this will translate to 10 seasons released in consecutive years or seven seasons (one per book) with some seasons being broken up into parts, the plan of a decade-long series is exciting news and should have fans very optimistic about its future.

The Harry Potter Teaser Takes You Back To Hogwarts With Floating Candles And John Williams’ Iconic Score

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

On the same day Max announced that the Harry Potter TV show would soon bring the exciting adventures of “The Boy Who Lived” to a new generation, the streamer’s various social channels, like its official Twitter account , released a brief teaser trailer welcoming everyone to Hogwarts, be it the first time in years or first time entirely. Check it out below:

As you probably noticed by now, the teaser doesn’t offer any major details about the show, its cast, or how it will adapt the beloved fantasy books into a TV show, but the Great Hall’s floating candles and John Williams’ iconic score are more than enough to hold us over for now.

The Harry Potter TV Show Will Be A ‘Faithful’ Adaptation Of J.K. Rowling’s Book Series

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Though the Harry Potter movies did a tremendous job of bringing J.K. Rowling’s books to life on the big screen, there was a lot that was left out in the adaptations, most likely due to length of the later novels. Well, that hopefully wont be a problem with the Harry Potter series as the TV format allows for a “faithful adaptation” of the source material, as Max has announced. Following the big announcement, Rowling had this to say about the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation :

Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.

Max has also announced that the new show will be “authentic to the original books” and will bring the popular property to new audiences around the world, as Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content put it:

We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.

But this doesn’t mean that the eight Harry Potter movies will be yesterday’s news, as Warner Bros. and Max still hold the films “at the core of the franchise.”

The Show Will Have A Budget On The Same Scale As Game Of Thrones

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Though Max has yet to come out and explicitly provide an exact figure when it comes to the budget of the Harry Potter TV show, The Hollywood Reporter quoted Casey Bloys as saying the series will be on the same level as those of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, which have gone down as some of the most expensive shows of all time . According to THR, the first season of the GoT spinoff series cost HBO around $125 million after everything was said and done.

When asked about the cost of the upcoming series, Bloys expressed that the streamer was willing to do “whatever it takes to make a quality show.” Obviously, this is something Max is very much invested in seeing through.

The Harry Potter TV Show Has Been Talked About Since 2021

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Harry Potter TV show was officially unveiled in April 2023, but there has been talk of turning J.K. Rowling’s books into a streaming series at HBO Max for a couple of years now. Back in January 2021, The Hollywood Reporter published a story revealing that a live-action TV series set within the Wizarding World was in development. Though all the major players involved with the franchise dismissed these claims at the time, with Max's official announcement on their plans for a series, it is now all but guaranteed that we will soon be treated to a decade-long small-screen journey through the halls of Hogwarts.

