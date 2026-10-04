OG Harry Potter Actor On The Moment He Wants To See In The Show (That Isn’t In The Movies)

As the 2026 TV schedule dwindles to a close, everyday we get closer and closer to the premiere of HBO’s Harry Potter adaptation. The new series, set to premiere on December 25, promises to dive deeper into the beloved book series than the movies did, a luxury made possible by the absence of a theater runtime. This provides ample opportunity to include details and characters previously left out of the Potter films , and one Wizarding World OG knows which moment is first on his list.

Though it has been over a decade since Matthew Lewis last played Neville Longbottom , the endearing Gryffindor still holds a special place in the Me Before You actor’s heart. Often reduced to a sort of sidekick role in the movies, Neville’s Potter arc holds a lot more weight in the books, especially in the last three novels. FR Conventions asked Lewis one thing he hopes to see the in the show that wasn’t included in the movies, and I 100% agree with his answer:

There is one answer–everyone’s probably bored of hearing it from me–but the scene with Neville’s parents in the hospital, St Mungo’s Hospital, was in the book, and we wanted to put it in the film. And it sadly didn’t make it for various reasons, time, money, etc. So we didn’t get to do it. Matthew Lewis

The scene in question happens in the fifth book, Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix. Readers find out that the reason Neville is raised by his grandmother is because his parents, notable aurors who fought dark wizards, were tortured so terribly by Bellatrix Lestrange, Voldemort’s most loyal Death Eater, that their minds were ruined, reducing them to a life in St Mungo’s Hospital. It's such a huge moment, because it reveals a hardened past than many fans anticipated for the clumsy, naive, yet endearing Neville.

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Suddenly, it all makes sense of why Neville is a Gryffindor, so unexpectedly brave, and so eager and willing to join Dumbledore's Army in Order of The Phoenix. As Lewis goes on to emphasize, it’s the whole reason Neville is who he is, and the Murder Before Evansong actor says he so badly wanted to act that scene out, even just to have “an extra layer” of Neville in his head while playing him.

Unfortunately, the Order of the Phoenix novel is 870 pages long, and as Lewis lamented, a lot was scrapped to be able to fit even the essential plot into a movie under 3 hours. However, the Fortune actor hopes the TV series offers Neville’s story a redemption of sorts:

Alas, it wasn’t meant to be and we had to kind of do Neville’s backstory at a very quick moment in the room of requirement, so I hope that they do that and they do it justice so that Neville gets his flowers. Matthew Lewis

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Unfortunately, Neville Longbottom is just one of many Harry Potter characters that don't get enough screentime in the films, and I’m hoping that changes in the upcoming adaptation. Producer David Heyman has emphasized a fresh take on the series, separate from the Potter films , one that goes into deeper detail than anybody is expecting. The Season 1 trailers also give off a different vibe compared to the movies, including scenes removed from Harry’s point of view , such as Hermione’s interaction with other students on the Hogwarts Express, before she finds Harry and Ron’s train cabin.

This format has me excited for the potential origin stories and character development of so many other characters as well. So let's hope Neville, Luna Lovegood, the Weasleys, the Marauders and so many more get their due as HBO's Harry Potter goes on. Christmas Day can't come soon enough for this muggle!