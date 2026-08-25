New And Recent Movies Streaming: Big Films We Can Finally Watch At Home - Updated August 2026

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All the major new releases and where to watch them.

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We're more than halfway through the year, and so far, 2026 has delivered some pretty great movies. From heavy-hitters from the 2026 movie schedule to a variety of streaming exclusives, there’s a little something for everyone.

While we'll be waiting until the start of September to catch The Mandalorian and Grogu on Disney+, the final days of August have some intriguing titles arriving to streaming and VOD. That includes Alan Ritchson's action movie, Motor City, which is now on VOD, and the Robert De Niro crime thriller The Whisper Man, which will hit Netflix before the end of August.

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New And Recent Movies Streaming

Title

Streaming Date

Platform

Link

The Housemaid

4/1/2026

Starz

Stream The Housemaid on Starz.

Pizza Movie

4/3/2026

Hulu

Stream Pizza Movie on Hulu.

Christy

4/10/2026

HBO Max

Stream Christy on HBO Max

APEX

4/24/2026

Netflix

Stream APEX on Netflix

Marty Supreme

4/24/2026

HBO Max

Stream Marty Supreme on HBO Max.

Wuthering Heights

5/1/2026

HBO Max

Stream Wuthering Heights on HBO Max

Send Help

5/7/2026

Hulu

Stream Send Help on Hulu.

Remarkably Bright Creatures

5/8/2026

Netflix

Stream Remarkably Bright Creatures on Netflix.

Greenland 2: Migration

May 8, 2026

HBO Max

Stream Greenland 2: Migration on HBO Max.

Goat

May 14, 2026

Netflix

Stream Goat on Netflix.

The Bride!

May 22, 2026

HBO Max

Stream The Bride! on HBO Max.

Scream 7

May 28, 2026

Paramount+

Stream Scream 7 on Paramount+.

Pillion

June 5, 2026

HBO Max

Stream Pillion on HBO Max.

Office Romance

June 5, 2026

Netflix

Stream Office Romance on Netflix

They Will Kill You

June 12, 2026

HBO Max

They Will Kill You streams on HBO Max.

How To Make A Killing

June 19, 2026

HBO Max

Stream How To Make A Killing on HBO Max

The Sheep Detectives

June 24, 2026

Prime Video

Stream The Sheep Detectives on Prime Video.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

June 24, 2026

Disney+

Stream Avatar: Fire and Ash on Disney+.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

July 2, 2026

Hulu

Stream Ready or not 2 on Hulu.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy

July 3, 2026

HBO Max

Stream Lee Cronin's The Mummy on HBO Max.

Project Hail Mary

July 3, 2026

Prime Video

Stream Project Hail Mary on Prime Video.

The Long Walk

July 10, 2026

HBO Max

Stream The Long Walk on HBO Max.

Reminders of Him

July 10, 2026

Peacock

Stream Reminders of Him on Peacock.

Obsession

July 17, 2026

Peacock

Stream Obsession on Peacock.

Masters of the Universe

July 22, 2026

Prime Video

Stream Masters of the Universe on Prime Video...

Mortal Kombat II

July 24, 2026

HBO Max

Stream Mortal Kombat II on HBO Max.

Pressure

July 24, 2026

Peacock

Stream Pressure on Peacock.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

July 29, 2026

Disney+ and Hulu

Stream The Devil Wears Prada 2 on Disney+.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

July 30, 2026

Peacock

Stream The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on Peacock.

The Drama

July 31, 2026

HBO Max

Stream The Drama on HBO Max.

Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft The Tour Live

August 6, 2026

Paramount+

Stream Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live on Paramount+ starting August 6, 2026.

You, Me and Tuscany

August 7, 2026

Peacock

Stream You, Me and Tuscany starting August 7 on Peacock.

The Strangers: Chapter 2

August 7, 2026

HBO Max

Strangers: Chapter 2 on HBO Max.

Michael

August 10, 2026

Starz

Watch Michael on Starz

Girls like Girls

August 14, 2026

Peacock

Stream Girls like Girls on Peacock

Normal

August 14, 2026

HBO Max

Stream Normal on HBO Max

Is God Is

August 18, 2026

Prime Video

Stream Is God Is On MGM+

Passenger

August 20, 2026

Paramount+

Stream Passenger on Paramount+.

Mother Mary

August 21, 2026

HBO Max

Stream Mother Mary on HBO Max.

The Whisper Man

August 28, 2026

Netflix

Stream The Whisper Man on Netflix starting August 28, 2026.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

September 2, 2026

Disney+

Stream The Mandalorian and Grogu on Disney+ starting September 2, 2026

Scary Movie

September 3, 2026

Paramount+

Scream Scary Movie on Paramount+ starting September 3.

New Movies Streaming By Platform

Alan Ritchson wielding a shotgun on the poster of Motor City

(Image credit: Independent Film Company)

If you'd rather see the titles broken down by streaming platform, read on!

New Movies Streaming On Apple TV

The Apple TV+ logo

(Image credit: Apple)

Though a lot of us use our Apple TV subscription to watch the streamer’s great shows like Ted Lasso, Shrinking, and The Studio, there’s also a nice library of movies.

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Movie Title

Link

The Lost Bus

Stream The Lost Bus on Apple TV.

The Dink

Stream The Dink on Apple TV.
Apple TV+: $12.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial

Apple TV+: $12.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial
Sign up right now to watch hits like Severance, Slow Horses, Shrinking, and Ted Lasso, and pay $12.99 a month, with a 7-day trial.

Offer available globally, prices vary

View Deal

New Movies Streaming On Disney+

The Disney+ logo

(Image credit: Disney+)

This year has been great for folks with a Disney+ subscription, as the platform has dropped some serious bangers, with more on the way. There’s a massive library of new and recent movies on Disney+ right now, even more if you have the Hulu bundle.

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Disney+ Movies Streaming

Movie Title

Link

Zootopia 2

Stream Zootopia 2 on Disney+.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Stream Avatar: Fire and Ash on Disney+.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Stream The Devil Wears Prada 2 on Disney+.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Stream The Mandalorian and Grogu on Disney+ starting September 2, 2026
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the home for the MCU, Star Wars, and more. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

View Deal

New Movies Streaming On HBO Max

The logo to the 2025 rebrand for HBO Max.

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery)

When it comes to new movies streaming, an HBO Max subscription is going to give you the most bang for your buck.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
If you want to see all of the great movies available with an HBO Max subscription, sign up now.

View Deal

New Movies Streaming On Hulu

Hulu Logo

(Image credit: Hulu)

A Hulu subscription gives you access to some great recent movies, like Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

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Movie Title

Link

Urchin

Stream Urchin on Hulu.

Pizza Movie

Stream Pizza Movie on Hulu.

Send Help

Stream Send Help on Hulu.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come

Stream Ready Or Not 2 on Hulu

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Stream The Devil Wears Prada 2 on Hulu.
Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like What We Do in the Shadows, Tell Me Lies, The Bear, and Only Murders In The Building. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

View Deal

Netflix logo

(Image credit: Netflix)

New Movies Streaming On Netflix

A Netflix subscription gives you access to original shows, but let’s not forget the movies.

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Netflix Movies Streaming

Title

Link

APEX

Stream APEX on Netflix.

Frankenstein

Stream Frankenstein on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Stream Peaky Blindres: The Immortal Man on Netflix.

People We Meet on Vacation

Stream People We Meet on Vacation on Netflix.

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Stream Remarkably Bright Creatures.

Goat

Stream Goat on Netflix.

Office Romance

Stream Office Romance on Netflix.

The Whisper Man

Stream The Whisper Man on Netflix starting August 28, 2026

The Paramount+ logo

(Image credit: Paramount+)

New Movies Streaming On Paramount+

Check out some of the recent movies available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription...

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Paramount+ Movies Streaming

Movie Title

Link

Primate

Stream Primate on Paramount+.

Scream 7

Stream Scream 7 on Paramount+

Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live

Stream Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live on Paramount+

Passenger

Stream Passenger on Paramount+.

Scary Movie

Scream Scary Movie on Paramount+ starting September 3.
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

View Deal

Peacock Network Logo

(Image credit: NBC/ Comcast)

New Movies Streaming On Peacock

And here are some of the great movie titles you can watch with a Peacock subscription...

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Peacock Movies Streaming

Title

Link

Reminders of Him

Stream Reminders of Him on Peacock.

Strung

Stream Strung on Peacock.

Obsession

Stream Obsession on Peacock.

Pressure

Stream Pressure on Peacock starting.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Stream The Super Mario Galaxy movie.

You, Me and Tuscany

Stream You, Me and Tuscany.

Girls like Girls

Stream Girls like Girls on Peacock.
Peacock TV: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Peacock TV: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Tune into the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

View Deal

New Movies Streaming On Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video logo banner

(Image credit: Amazon)

Do you have an Amazon Prime subscription? If so, there are a couple of movies you’ll for sure want to check out this month, including Project Hail Mary, which you can now watch on Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
An Amazon Prime membership offers so much more than just streaming. Throw in free, fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading, as well as exclusive offers. With one of the biggest libraries of on-demand content, watch Amazon Originals like LOTR prequel, The Rings of Power and superhero hit, The Boys. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

View Deal

New Movies Streaming On Starz

STARZ logo banner

(Image credit: STARZ)

If you have Starz, you’ll be able to watch The Housemaid if you missed the Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried thriller during its massive box office run late last year. But that isn’t the only recent movie streaming on the platform.

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Movie Title

Link

The Housemaid

Stream The Housemaid on Starz.

Michael

Watch Michael on Starz.

New Movies Streaming On VOD

Amazon Logo

(Image credit: Amazon)

Don’t want to wait for your favorite movies (or maybe those you missed on the big screen) to hit one of your go-to streaming services? You’ll have to pay a premium for the convenience of watching a movie early (some of these titles cost $25 on Amazon), but sometimes it’s totally worth it. If you’ve been wanting to catch Motor City, The Invite, or some of these other titles, now's your chance.

We'll continue to update this page as new titles and streaming dates are announced.

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Kelly West
Kelly West
Assistant Managing Editor

Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and obsessing over the best movies and TV shows. She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.

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