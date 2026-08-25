New And Recent Movies Streaming: Big Films We Can Finally Watch At Home - Updated August 2026

We're more than halfway through the year, and so far, 2026 has delivered some pretty great movies. From heavy-hitters from the 2026 movie schedule to a variety of streaming exclusives, there’s a little something for everyone.

While we'll be waiting until the start of September to catch The Mandalorian and Grogu on Disney+, the final days of August have some intriguing titles arriving to streaming and VOD. That includes Alan Ritchson's action movie, Motor City, which is now on VOD, and the Robert De Niro crime thriller The Whisper Man, which will hit Netflix before the end of August.

New Movies Streaming By Platform

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If you'd rather see the titles broken down by streaming platform, read on!

New Movies Streaming On Apple TV

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Though a lot of us use our Apple TV subscription to watch the streamer’s great shows like Ted Lasso, Shrinking, and The Studio, there’s also a nice library of movies.

Apple TV+: $12.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial

Sign up right now to watch hits like Severance, Slow Horses, Shrinking, and Ted Lasso, and pay $12.99 a month, with a 7-day trial. Offer available globally, prices vary

New Movies Streaming On Disney+

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This year has been great for folks with a Disney+ subscription, as the platform has dropped some serious bangers, with more on the way. There’s a massive library of new and recent movies on Disney+ right now, even more if you have the Hulu bundle.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, Star Wars, and more. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

New Movies Streaming On HBO Max

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When it comes to new movies streaming, an HBO Max subscription is going to give you the most bang for your buck.

New Movies Streaming On Hulu

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A Hulu subscription gives you access to some great recent movies, like Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

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Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like What We Do in the Shadows, Tell Me Lies, The Bear, and Only Murders In The Building. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

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New Movies Streaming On Netflix

A Netflix subscription gives you access to original shows, but let’s not forget the movies.

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New Movies Streaming On Paramount+

Check out some of the recent movies available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription...

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

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New Movies Streaming On Peacock

And here are some of the great movie titles you can watch with a Peacock subscription...

Peacock TV: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Tune into the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

New Movies Streaming On Prime Video

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Do you have an Amazon Prime subscription? If so, there are a couple of movies you’ll for sure want to check out this month, including Project Hail Mary, which you can now watch on Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

An Amazon Prime membership offers so much more than just streaming. Throw in free, fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading, as well as exclusive offers. With one of the biggest libraries of on-demand content, watch Amazon Originals like LOTR prequel, The Rings of Power and superhero hit, The Boys. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

New Movies Streaming On Starz

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If you have Starz, you’ll be able to watch The Housemaid if you missed the Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried thriller during its massive box office run late last year. But that isn’t the only recent movie streaming on the platform.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Movie Title Link The Housemaid Stream The Housemaid on Starz. Michael Watch Michael on Starz.

New Movies Streaming On VOD

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Don’t want to wait for your favorite movies (or maybe those you missed on the big screen) to hit one of your go-to streaming services? You’ll have to pay a premium for the convenience of watching a movie early (some of these titles cost $25 on Amazon), but sometimes it’s totally worth it. If you’ve been wanting to catch Motor City, The Invite, or some of these other titles, now's your chance.

We'll continue to update this page as new titles and streaming dates are announced.