New And Recent Movies Streaming: Big Films We Can Finally Watch At Home - Updated August 2026
All the major new releases and where to watch them.
We're more than halfway through the year, and so far, 2026 has delivered some pretty great movies. From heavy-hitters from the 2026 movie schedule to a variety of streaming exclusives, there’s a little something for everyone.
While we'll be waiting until the start of September to catch The Mandalorian and Grogu on Disney+, the final days of August have some intriguing titles arriving to streaming and VOD. That includes Alan Ritchson's action movie, Motor City, which is now on VOD, and the Robert De Niro crime thriller The Whisper Man, which will hit Netflix before the end of August.
|
Title
|
Streaming Date
|
Platform
|
Link
|
The Housemaid
|
4/1/2026
|
Starz
|
Pizza Movie
|
4/3/2026
|
Hulu
|
Christy
|
4/10/2026
|
HBO Max
|
APEX
|
4/24/2026
|
Netflix
|
Marty Supreme
|
4/24/2026
|
HBO Max
|
Wuthering Heights
|
5/1/2026
|
HBO Max
|
Send Help
|
5/7/2026
|
Hulu
|
Remarkably Bright Creatures
|
5/8/2026
|
Netflix
|
Greenland 2: Migration
|
May 8, 2026
|
HBO Max
|
Goat
|
May 14, 2026
|
Netflix
|
The Bride!
|
May 22, 2026
|
HBO Max
|
Scream 7
|
May 28, 2026
|
Paramount+
|
Pillion
|
June 5, 2026
|
HBO Max
|
Office Romance
|
June 5, 2026
|
Netflix
|
They Will Kill You
|
June 12, 2026
|
HBO Max
|
How To Make A Killing
|
June 19, 2026
|
HBO Max
|
The Sheep Detectives
|
June 24, 2026
|
Prime Video
|
Avatar: Fire and Ash
|
June 24, 2026
|
Disney+
|
Ready or Not 2: Here I Come
|
July 2, 2026
|
Hulu
|
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
|
July 3, 2026
|
HBO Max
|
Project Hail Mary
|
July 3, 2026
|
Prime Video
|
The Long Walk
|
July 10, 2026
|
HBO Max
|
Reminders of Him
|
July 10, 2026
|
Peacock
|
Obsession
|
July 17, 2026
|
Peacock
|
Masters of the Universe
|
July 22, 2026
|
Prime Video
|
Mortal Kombat II
|
July 24, 2026
|
HBO Max
|
Pressure
|
July 24, 2026
|
Peacock
|
The Devil Wears Prada 2
|
July 29, 2026
|
Disney+ and Hulu
|
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
|
July 30, 2026
|
Peacock
|
The Drama
|
July 31, 2026
|
HBO Max
|
Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft The Tour Live
|
August 6, 2026
|
Paramount+
|
Stream Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live on Paramount+ starting August 6, 2026.
|
You, Me and Tuscany
|
August 7, 2026
|
Peacock
|
The Strangers: Chapter 2
|
August 7, 2026
|
HBO Max
|
Michael
|
August 10, 2026
|
Starz
|
Girls like Girls
|
August 14, 2026
|
Peacock
|
Normal
|
August 14, 2026
|
HBO Max
|
Is God Is
|
August 18, 2026
|
Prime Video
|
Passenger
|
August 20, 2026
|
Paramount+
|
Mother Mary
|
August 21, 2026
|
HBO Max
|
The Whisper Man
|
August 28, 2026
|
Netflix
|
The Mandalorian and Grogu
|
September 2, 2026
|
Disney+
|
Stream The Mandalorian and Grogu on Disney+ starting September 2, 2026
|
Scary Movie
|
September 3, 2026
|
Paramount+
|
Scream Scary Movie on Paramount+ starting September 3.
New Movies Streaming By Platform
If you'd rather see the titles broken down by streaming platform, read on!
New Movies Streaming On Apple TV
Though a lot of us use our Apple TV subscription to watch the streamer’s great shows like Ted Lasso, Shrinking, and The Studio, there’s also a nice library of movies.
|
Movie Title
|
Link
|
The Lost Bus
|
The Dink
Apple TV+: $12.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial
Sign up right now to watch hits like Severance, Slow Horses, Shrinking, and Ted Lasso, and pay $12.99 a month, with a 7-day trial.
Offer available globally, prices vary
New Movies Streaming On Disney+
This year has been great for folks with a Disney+ subscription, as the platform has dropped some serious bangers, with more on the way. There’s a massive library of new and recent movies on Disney+ right now, even more if you have the Hulu bundle.
|
Movie Title
|
Link
|
Zootopia 2
|
Avatar: Fire and Ash
|
The Devil Wears Prada 2
|
The Mandalorian and Grogu
|
Stream The Mandalorian and Grogu on Disney+ starting September 2, 2026
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the home for the MCU, Star Wars, and more. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
New Movies Streaming On HBO Max
When it comes to new movies streaming, an HBO Max subscription is going to give you the most bang for your buck.
|
Title
|
Link
|
Weapons
|
Wuthering Heights
|
Greenland 2: Migration
|
The Bride!
|
Pillion
|
They Will Kill You
|
How To Make A Killing
|
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
|
The Long Walk
|
Mortal Kombat II
|
The Drama
|
The Strangers: Chapter 2
|
Normal
|
Mother Mary
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
If you want to see all of the great movies available with an HBO Max subscription, sign up now.
New Movies Streaming On Hulu
A Hulu subscription gives you access to some great recent movies, like Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
|
Movie Title
|
Link
|
Urchin
|
Pizza Movie
|
Send Help
|
Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come
|
The Devil Wears Prada 2
Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like What We Do in the Shadows, Tell Me Lies, The Bear, and Only Murders In The Building. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.
New Movies Streaming On Netflix
A Netflix subscription gives you access to original shows, but let’s not forget the movies.
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Title
|
Link
|
APEX
|
Frankenstein
|
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
|
People We Meet on Vacation
|
Remarkably Bright Creatures
|
Goat
|
Office Romance
|
The Whisper Man
New Movies Streaming On Paramount+
Check out some of the recent movies available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription...
|
Movie Title
|
Link
|
Primate
|
Scream 7
|
Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live
|
Stream Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live on Paramount+
|
Passenger
|
Scary Movie
|
Scream Scary Movie on Paramount+ starting September 3.
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.
New Movies Streaming On Peacock
And here are some of the great movie titles you can watch with a Peacock subscription...
|
Title
|
Link
|
Reminders of Him
|
Strung
|
Obsession
|
Pressure
|
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
|
You, Me and Tuscany
|
Girls like Girls
Peacock TV: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Tune into the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
New Movies Streaming On Prime Video
Do you have an Amazon Prime subscription? If so, there are a couple of movies you’ll for sure want to check out this month, including Project Hail Mary, which you can now watch on Prime Video.
|
Title
|
Link
|
Crime 101
|
Mercy
|
Pretty Lethal
|
The Wrecking Crew
|
Shadow Force
|
Balls Up
|
The Sheep Detectives
|
Project Hail Mary
|
Masters of the Universe
|
Cold Storage
|
Is God Is
Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
An Amazon Prime membership offers so much more than just streaming. Throw in free, fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading, as well as exclusive offers. With one of the biggest libraries of on-demand content, watch Amazon Originals like LOTR prequel, The Rings of Power and superhero hit, The Boys. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.
New Movies Streaming On Starz
If you have Starz, you’ll be able to watch The Housemaid if you missed the Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried thriller during its massive box office run late last year. But that isn’t the only recent movie streaming on the platform.
|
Movie Title
|
Link
|
The Housemaid
|
Michael
New Movies Streaming On VOD
Don’t want to wait for your favorite movies (or maybe those you missed on the big screen) to hit one of your go-to streaming services? You’ll have to pay a premium for the convenience of watching a movie early (some of these titles cost $25 on Amazon), but sometimes it’s totally worth it. If you’ve been wanting to catch Motor City, The Invite, or some of these other titles, now's your chance.
|
Title
|
Link
|
In The Grey
|
The Furious
|
The Breadwinner
|
The Mandalorian and Grogu
|
Disclosure Day
|
Scary Movie
|
Supergirl
|
Leviticus
|
Evil Dead Burn
|
Jackass: Best and Last
|
Minions and Monsters
|
Toy Story 5
|
The Invite
|
Motor City
We'll continue to update this page as new titles and streaming dates are announced.
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and obsessing over the best movies and TV shows. She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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