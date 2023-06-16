Stephen King Gives His Unsealed Stamp Of Approval To A Recent Streaming Series

Stephen King is not only a legendary author who has had his books adapted into amazing shows and movies, he's also quite an advocate when it comes to other films and TV shows, especially when it's a fellow horror project. The author has shown his support for Manifest, both during and after its cancellation, and now he is giving another unsealed stamp of approval to a streaming series that is pretty on par with his line of work.

King took to Twitter to praise the MGM+ original FROM, which is currently airing its second season. The science fiction horror series takes place in a town in middle America that traps everyone who enters, and it sounds like it’s right up the author’s alley, as he noted just how scary the show is:

If you're a horror fan and not watching FROM, you should get with it. Scary shit.June 15, 2023 See more

If Stephen King is giving his stamp of approval, it has to be a pretty good show. Just from the premise alone, it sounds like it would be terrifying. Considering the number of horror novels that King has written and adapted, it’s always refreshing to see that there are still some shows that scare him. And I always love it when one of the kings of horror can recommend a new project that'll leave me terrified, in a good way.

The Season 2 finale of FROM is supposed to premiere on June 25, meaning that there are only two more episodes left of the season. Since there are only 10 episodes in Season 1 and currently, eight in Season 2, it does give fans enough time to catch up before the finale. Luckily, a third season is reportedly in development, per The Coast, so however it ends, King will likely be happy that it’s coming back, and it gives more viewers the chance to check out the series as it continues to grow.

FROM initially premiered in February 2022 on Epix after it was originally supposed to air on the formally-named YouTube Red. After the now-YouTube Premium moved into unscripted programming, Epix became the series’ new home. Not long after the Season 1 finale in April 2022, Epix, now named MGM+, renewed it for a second season, which premiered a year later. These days we've been getting a lot of horror movies and shows, so it's always helpful to have a trusted source like Stephen King telling us what is really worth our time and shining a light on shows that might not be getting as much love.

The Season 2 finale of FROM premieres on Sunday, June 25 on MGM+, with all previous episodes streaming as well, so, you can see for yourself how scary it is and if Stephen King is right about it, which he probably is. Be sure to check out the 2023 TV schedule to see what other horror shows are coming this year, and make sure to take a look back at Stephen King's best movies after checking out his A+ recommendations.