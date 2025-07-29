The Wildly Secret Way Taylor Swift Reportedly Filmed Her New Music Video (And NDAs Were Involved)

Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects almost always stay a big secret until she wants us to know about them. By dropping Easter eggs, Swifties clown all the time about what could come next. However, ultimately, everything is kept under lock and key. That seems to remain true now, as we wait for her twelfth album, as reports emerged claiming the lengths the pop star allegedly went to keep her new song a secret while filming its music video.

Now that the Eras Tour is over , The Tortured Poets Department has been out for over a year and Taylor Swift fully owns all her music , anticipation for her next new album is running high. It would seem we might be close to said new music, too, because there have been rumors going around that the pop star has been filming a new music video in Los Angeles.

However, what that music sounds like and what the video is about is unknown to everyone, including the people working on its set. In a report from The Sun , it was alleged that those working on this supposed new music video for Swift apparently weren’t even allowed to hear the music. The insider alleged:

It was so top secret that those working on set were not even allowed to hear the song, only the beat. Even though she’s been taking time off from touring and working a lot to spend time with Travis, there are still projects she’s working on, which will no doubt please fans.

Apparently, last week the singer was filming a video for her newest song in LA. However, a source claimed to Reality Tea that there was “presidential-level secrecy” around it. That meant the crew had no idea what it was about, because they couldn’t hear it. This report also claimed that everyone working on the project had to sign NDAs, too.

That’s pretty intense security to protect a song, but I get it.

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet; her fans (myself included) want to know about her every move and are deeply invested in her work and life. So, to protect those things, extreme action has to be taken to keep them all under wraps.

This whole rumored situation reminds me of the extent Marvel goes to keep its secrets, like it did with Ironheart . While extreme, not giving out full scripts or making actors move around in cloaks helps protect the project and ultimately helps prevent spoilers. They can’t have folks like, I hate to say this, a young Tom Holland spoiling by accident, and I assume Swift is in a similar boat.

Like high-profile movies, high-profile musicians have to operate in a way that keeps the content hidden from even those who are helping them make it. You never know who might leak something or if something might get out to the public. So, these people do what they can to prevent that.