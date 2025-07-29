Big Brother’s Amy Clears The Air About Where She Stands With Rachel After Her Eviction

The Big Brother house is currently buzzing over the Week 3 HOH after a big veto win, but Amy Bingham isn't a part of that. The Season 27 "Accomplice" was voted out in Week 2, even though it originally seemed like Will Williams or Adrian Rocha were on the chopping block ahead of her. Part of that is due to Amy not believing that her biggest ally, Rachel Reilly, was in her corner. Now, based on comments shared with CinemaBlend, Amy wants everyone to know how sorry she is for that.

While fans are streaming Big Brother online and looking to see who is most in danger of leaving in Week 3, Amy is back home and reading what is being said about her online. I asked her if there was anything she wanted to react to after reading any criticism online, and she mentioned the perception of her final days with Rachel:

I have been online a little bit. I guess [what bothers] me it's the fact that people think like I was going against Rachel or something. She was campaigning so hard for me, and I didn't know she was campaigning for me like that in the house. I had no idea.

Rachel's return to Big Brother has been a highlight of Season 27, so it's no surprise she's the topic of conversation in an interview for the second week in a row. Zae Freidrich told CinemaBlend he caught a lot of flak for his fight with Rachel and, now, Amy is talking about hearing from fans about her incorrect belief that her biggest ally was out to get her.

These developments happen on CBS' long-running reality competition show, and those who want to win BB have to heavily trust their instincts on whether they can trust the people protecting them. Unfortunately, they don't have the luxury of having episodes to watch and the live feeds to monitor 24/7. On that note, Amy told us what was going through her head when she was put on the block in Week 2:

I love her to death, and in the game when I was there, I was trying to remember back to her seasons, right? I like to play with loyal, honest people, or I wanted to…6 years ago, my son and I binge-watched 10 seasons of Big Brother in like 6 months…And so I was trying to remember her season. I knew I loved her. I can't remember if she was loyal just to Brendon? Was she loyal to other people or friends? So throughout the process, there would be times where she was talking to Jimmy a lot, and like just her and Jimmy, and like Keanu and her, and like Morgan and her. So I was wondering like, ‘Am I really her number one like I think?’

It all reminds me of what happened between Nicole Anthony and Janelle Pierzina during Big Brother Season 22. Nicole was convinced Janelle was out to get her when, in reality, it was the complete opposite. With Nicole actively confronting Janelle and going after her, it gave the latter little reason to continue to campaign and save her.

The same was true with Amy, who wasn't quite so aggressive, but she started to indicate in conversations that she was possibly trying to distance herself from Rachel. Ultimately, it knee-capped Rachel's efforts to try and save her ally. Also, at the same time, the situation led contestants to realize they shouldn't overthink what should be an easy eviction to make. Adrian winning the BB Blockbuster more or less set it in stone; Amy was the smart choice to go home.

Honestly, I think that while Amy was worried about how the public or maybe even Rachel perceived her gameplay, most seasoned Big Brother fans may be understanding. Amy turning her back on Rachel feels like a big deal in the moment, but it could ultimately be a footnote in what could surely be a season filled with lots of game moves for fans to make note of. I'm sure Rachel and Amy will reconnect outside of the game, and all will be well between them.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET amid the 2025 TV schedule. I'm all in on this new season and loving watching the feeds over on Paramount+. Check them out for yourself if you haven't had a chance to do so!