Cameron Boyce's Mom Has Seen The Happy Gilmore 2 Tribute, Confirms He Was Supposed To Be In Another Sandler Film Before His Death

Those who have already seen the 2025 movie Happy Gilmore 2 will know that the picture has a surprise tribute to the late Cameron Boyce. The short moment has warmed the hearts of fans who knew of the young man’s work with Adam Sandler, prompting tons of thanks for including him in the recent legacyquel. Most notably, this gesture has caught the attention of Libby Boyce, Cameron’s mother, and with her gratitude came a confirmation of what would have been the next collaboration between the Grown Ups stars.

Featuring a write-up on the Happy Gilmore sequel’s easter egg on Ms. Boyce’s Instagram , she shared that the pair had kept in touch before Cameron Boyce’s untimely passing in 2019. It was through those conversations that a long-discussed reteaming was hatched, with Libby Boyce confirming in the following statement:

Adam and Cameron talked quite a bit in the days leading up to his death. Cameron was supposed to be in Hubie Halloween and they were strategizing. They had a bond I think related to being authentic, funny and just keeping it real. Adam always finds a way to keep Cam’s memory alive which warms our heart.

Per HuffPost reporting from 2020, the role of Hubie Halloween's teenage bully Mike Mundi was supposed to be played by Boyce. In what felt like a fitting gesture, his former Jessie co-star Karan Brar stepped into the part in his absence. Though as highlighted by Libby Boyce, Cameron's memory never seems too far behind when talking to those who knew and loved him the most.

Cameron Boyce’s friends recently celebrated his memory , showing the legacy he left behind in his all too brief life almost six years later. In his own way, Adam Sandler has offered his own contribution to that parade of fondness, even through something as simple as including footage from his acting career in his own project.

Another Instagram post from Libby Boyce thanked the SNL vet for that kindness, simply showing gratitude through these words:

Thank you @adamsandler for honoring Cam’s legacy in Happy Gilmore 2

Reading through the reaction of Cameron Boyce’s mother, it’s tempting to try and figure out who the Descendants franchise star could have played in Happy Gilmore 2. While the scenario is a pure “what if…,” one would like to think that Adam Sandler’s connection with his young co-star would have inspired him to try.

That bittersweet air is something to keep in mind when watching the long-awaited follow up to Happy Gilmore, as it’s the energy that’s present throughout the entire film. Which is admittedly a side effect of massive Happy Gilmore 2 rewrites in the wake of Carl Weather's passing. Those looking to get back in the links will still have plenty of fun to look forward to as they stream this Netflix movie exclusive.