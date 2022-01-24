The Terminator Movies Streaming: How And Where To Watch Each Movie

There are few film franchises that have had as much of an impact on cinema, and pop culture in general, than the Terminator movies. Starting with James Cameron’s landmark sci-fi action thriller The Terminator, the franchise has spawned five sequels, video games, television series, and even extravagant amusement park rides, and taken all kinds of twists and turns with all sorts of time travel.

If you have ever had the desire go back and try to make sense of the convoluted Terminator timeline or try and remember how time travel works, look no further. Below is everything than you need to know to watch the Terminator movies streaming. But you will need to be faster than T-1000 running to catch John Connor, because these won’t be around forever.

The Terminator (1984)

In James Cameron’s The Terminator, a ruthless killer cyborg masquerading as a human (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) before she gives birth to the child who will one day lead humanity to victory against the machines. With the help of Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), the young waitress learns about the dark fate ahead and how to prepare the human race’s last hope.

Stream The Terminator on Amazon Prime Video.

Rent/Buy The Terminator on Amazon.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

One of the best action movies of all time, James Cameron’s 1991 summer blockbuster Terminator 2: Judgment Day picks up years after its predecessor and follows a young John Connor (Edward Furlong) as he is hunted by a cold killer from the future named T-1000 (Robert Patrick). But this time he has the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who was sent back as his protector.

Stream Terminator 2: Judgment Day on Netflix.

Rent Terminator 2: Judgment Day on Amazon.

Buy Terminator 2: Judgment Day on Amazon.

Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines (2003)

Years after he teamed up with his mother and the reprogrammed T-800 to destroy the Cyberdyne Systems Corporation, John Connor (Nick Stahl) discovers that all their work was in vain when an advanced Terminator model named T-X (Kristanna Loken) is sent back in time to kill him and those who would rise up against the machines. But back again is the original Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) to save humanity’s last hope in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

Stream Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines on HBO Max.

Rent/Buy Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines on Amazon.

Terminator Salvation (2009)

Set after the events of Judgment Day, Terminator Salvation finally shows the version of John Connor (Christian Bale) that had been teased for 25 years and three movies. Living in the dystopian world his mom warned him about all those years, Connor must team up with a half-human/half-machine stranger named Marcus Wright (Sam Worthington) to prevent Skynet from destroying the world once and for all.

Stream Terminator Salvation on HBO Max.

Rent/Buy Terminator Salvation on Amazon.

Terminator Genisys (2015)

In Terminator Genisys, Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) is sent back to 1984 to protect Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke), but unlike the version we met all those years ago, the mother of John Connor is anything but scared and ill-prepared.

Stream Terminator Genisys on Paramount+.

Rent/Buy Terminator Genisys on Amazon.

Terminator Dark Fate (2019)

Terminator: Dark Fate introduces a new timeline brought on by the shocking death of one of the franchise’s main characters. This time around, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), a cybernetic human named Grace (Mackenzie Davis), and Dani Ramos, a young woman who will one day lead man against machines (Natalie Reyes) team up with T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) to prevent a new evil from wiping out humanity.

Stream Terminator Dark Fate on Paramount+.

Rent/Buy Terminator Dark Fate on Amazon.

Well, now you know how you can watch all the Terminator movies streaming. I guess all there is left to do is watch them all and see how your list compares to our ranking of the Terminator movies.