How To Watch Big Brother UK 2023 Online And Live Stream Season 20 Episodes From Anywhere

After a five-year hiatus in the UK, the definitive reality TV series is back as Big Brother relaunches on ITV. Promising a return to the golden days of the show – “real people”, diary room rants, and thrilling live evictions – we can’t wait to see what unpredictable, live TV magic is about to unfold. Read on below for our guide explaining how to watch Big Brother UK 2023 and stream Season 20 online now.

The show found huge success on Channel 4 when it launched in 2000, when Davina “fancy another one?” McCall was its irrepressible host. It moved to Channel 5 until 2018 when the network canned the show. But ITV – galvanized by the runaway success of Love Island – scooped up the rights and gave Big Brother the reboot, describing this iteration as a “refreshed, contemporary new series.”

You know the drill. Over a dozen strangers will be confined under one roof and subjected to the all-seeing eye of Big Brother, 24 hours a day for up to 6 weeks. With their every word and action caught on camera, the winner is the person who avoids being voted off by the public and will be the last person standing in the house.

Former Bit on the Side presenter AJ Odudu and broadcaster Will Best have taken on co-hosting duties, meaning they'll preside over the contestants’ initial entrances and “tell-all” exits. And, though their identities are currently sworn to secrecy, we’re promised “a new cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life" who are “properly representative of the UK today.”

Excited to hear that iconic phrase, “Day One in the Big Brother House” again? Then read on below to find out how to watch Big Brother UK 2023 Season 20 online for FREE and stream every episode.

Watch Big Brother UK 2023 online in the UK

The reality TV phenomenon will return to UK screens with Big Brother UK Season 20. The launch episode is on Sunday, October 8 and set to air simultaneously on ITV1, ITV2, and streaming service ITVX at 9pm BST.

Thereafter, new episodes will be broadcast solely on ITV2 every evening at 9pm, from Sunday through to Friday (with no broadcast on Saturdays). There will be around 36 episodes in total, with the main show being followed directly after by the hour-long companion series, Big Brother: Late & Live.

ITV2 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Big Brother UK Season 20 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Big Brother UK Season 20 just as you would at home.

While ITVX is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Can I watch Big Brother UK Season 20 in the US?

Sadly, there aren't any confirmed plans for Big Brother UK Season 20 to be broadcast by any Stateside network. That’s probably got something to do with CBS having its own very successful, long-running version of the Big Brother franchise, with Big Brother Season 25 currently half-way through its own run.

But remember, if you're a Brit abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Can I watch Big Brother UK Season 20 online in Australia?

There’s no option to stream the highly anticipated Big Brother UK Season 20 in Australia either. But if you're a franchise fan, then their own iteration of the show is in its fifteenth season and will air on the Seven Network as soon as November 2023.

Can I watch Big Brother UK 2023 online in Canada?

Canadians won’t be able to hear those wonderful Geordie tones pronounce that “Barry is eating a boiled egg”, because Big Brother UK 2023 has no confirmed broadcaster in Canada. Like the US and Australia, Canada has its own popular take on the franchise, with Season 11 coming to a close earlier this year.

However, any Brits travelling away home in Canada can access their home services and watch Big Brother concurrent with the UK by using a VPN.

Everything you need to know about Big Brother UK 2023

What date will Big Brother UK 2023 be on ITV? Big Brother will return to UK screens starting Sunday, October 8.

How often will episodes of Big Brother UK 2023 air? The new series will air every day (except Saturdays) at 9pm BST, with additional late-night footage provided 7-days a week exclusively on ITVX.

How many episodes of Big Brother UK 2023 will there be? There will be 36 episodes in total, with the final airing on Friday, November 17.

Who are the Big Brother UK 2023 contestants? ITV are keeping the housemates’ identities under wraps. However, they assure us that they’ll be “carefully selected housemates from all walks of life.” We'll update this space after the initial introductions in the launch episode!

How many housemates will be on Big Brother UK season 20? The number of housemates hasn’t yet been confirmed. But, if previous seasons are anything to go by, then we'll see anywhere between 12 and 22 people entering the Big Brother House.

When will the Big Brother 2023 contestants be announced? We’re being kept in the dark as to this year’s line-up of contestants, with ITV confirming we’ll be introduced to them on launch night.

Who will be hosting Big Brother UK 2023? Friends and fellow presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best will share hosting duties on Big Brother UK Season 20 as well as its companion show, Big Brother: Late & Live.

Where will the Big Brother UK Season 20 house be based? A contemporary, brand-new house has been built for this year’s show. The contestants' temporary home is based at Garden Studios in North London, which is described as “the largest-scale film studio in central London.”

Will Marcus Bentley return to narrate Big Brother? Yes! He’s narrated all 19 seasons of Big Brother so far. And it wouldn’t be the same without that endearing Geordie accent.

Might Davina McCall make a guest appearance on Big Brother 2023? She wants to. We want her to! But there’s nothing confirmed right now. Perhaps they'll throw us a bone and she’ll be invited to appear on Big Brother UK’s late-night companion show.

What channel can I watch Big Brother: Late & Live be on? On ITV2 right after each episode of the main show. Big Brother: Late & Live will give viewers the latest scoop from special guests and recently evicted contestants.