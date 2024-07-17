How To Watch Big Brother Season 26 Online And Stream Every Episode From Anywhere

How To Watch Big Brother Season 26 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Start date: July 17, 2024 New episodes: every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday Channel: CBS Stream: Paramount Plus (US) Watch anywhere: Stream with NordVPN

Watch Big Brother Season 26: Preview

Big Brother is back and continuing to up the stakes with a series of delicious twists. Welcoming HouseGuests into an AI-themed house, our contestants will experience all the rollercoaster highs and lows of living together under Big Brother’s all-seeing eye for a marathon duration of 90 days. Expect blossoming romances, bitter feuds, and nail-biting evictions aplenty as our guide explains how to watch Big Brother Season 26 online from anywhere now.

Our sixteen HouseGuests are about to embark on one roller-coaster summer. Making brand-new friendships, completing wild challenges, and hopefully avoiding eviction to be in with a chance of taking home $750,000. Among those hoping to win that life-changing sum are Cedric Hodges, a 21-year-old former marine, video store clerk Joseph Rodriguez, a former undercover cop, and T'kor Clottey, a 23-year-old crochet business owner from Atlanta.

Ensuring the hit reality TV show remains “must-see” entertainment, Big Brother is keeping the series fresh with a few wild twists. This season’s house theme is “Artificial Intelligence,” with producers saying the timely topic will “bring the fun, the comedy, and the unexpected gameplay.” The Big Brother 26 house looks pretty out there – sleek and futuristic – after AI software was used to generate the unique design of each area. But rest assured, the Have-Not room remains characteristically inhospitable).

Meanwhile, in a first-of-its-kind twist, the sixteen HouseGuests will be given the choice to admit an anonymous seventeenth person to the house. We’re excited to see how that could play out. We’ve speculated that the identity of the housemate could be a former player, a backup contestant, or even the star of another reality TV show. Having someone from Survivor or The Bachelor (Joey Graziadei?) take part would be a pretty brilliant instance of reality TV synergy.

It’s going to be a wild and unpredictable season. So, catch all the action alongside host Julie Chen Moonves and read our guide, explaining how to watch Big Brother Season 26 online – starting with the show’s thrilling two-night debut!

Watch Big Brother Season 26 online in the US

You can watch Big Brother Season 26 online from Wednesday, July 17 at 9pm ET/PT. New episodes are broadcast weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, up until the Season 26 finale on October 13.

Those with linear TV can watch live via CBS, or you can stream episodes online with a Paramount Plus subscription. The Essential plan costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year after a 7-day free trial. However, if you want to watch Big Brother live, you’ll want to opt for the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. That’s $11.99 a month or $119.99 per year, which provides you with a local live stream of your CBS station and ditches ads on everything except live TV and a few shows.

Additionally, CBS' streaming service Pluto TV will offer live feeds for Big Brother Season 26 with an ad-supported platform. The downside is that ads will cut in between the action, which means an ad break could pop up during a can't-miss conversation happening in the HOH bedroom. With that said, this is a viable and economic option for anyone unfamiliar with the live feeds, and wants to give it a test run before paying any more for enhanced access.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States like so:

How to watch Big Brother Season 26 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Big Brother Season 26 just as you would at home.

While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch Big Brother on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Big Brother Season 26 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Big Brother, head to Paramount Plus.

Watch Big Brother Season 26 in Canada

Canadians can watch Big Brother Season 26 from Wednesday, July 7 at 9pm ET/PT and catch every thrilling moment on Global TV, at the same time as their American neighbors. New episodes are broadcast weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

If you don’t have cable or missed an episode, don’t worry. The network also carries the episodes free online on their website, although only for a limited time.

An American north of the border? Use a VPN to access the likes of Paramount Plus and Pluto TV as you would back home.

Can I watch Big Brother Season 26 in the UK?

UK fans of the long-running reality TV series won’t be able to watch Big Brother Season 26 in the UK on television or online.

However, those adopting the aforementioned VPN option with a subscription to Paramount Plus in the United States can stream the show wherever they are in the world.

Can I watch Big Brother Season 26 in Australia?

Sadly, Australians looking for a way to watch Big Brother in Australia are out of luck. The American iteration of the show isn't carried by any channels Down Under.

Everything you need to know about Big Brother Season 26

Who Are The Big Brother Season 26 Cast?

The Big Brother 26 cast reveal was made on July 16 and below are the initial sixteen HouseGuests taking part in this year’s competition:

Angela Murray , 50, Real estate agent, Syracuse, Utah

, 50, Real estate agent, Syracuse, Utah Brooklyn Rivera , 34, Business administrator, Dallas, Texas

, 34, Business administrator, Dallas, Texas Cam Sullivan-Brown , 25, Physical therapist, Bowie, Maryland

, 25, Physical therapist, Bowie, Maryland Cedric Hodges , 21, Former marine, Boise, Idaho

, 21, Former marine, Boise, Idaho Chelsie Baham , 27, Nonprofit director, Rancho Cucamonga, California

, 27, Nonprofit director, Rancho Cucamonga, California Joseph Rodriguez , 30, Video store clerk, Tampa, Florida

, 30, Video store clerk, Tampa, Florida Kenney Kelly , 52, Former undercover cop, Boston, Massachusetts

, 52, Former undercover cop, Boston, Massachusetts Kimo Apaka , 35, Mattress sales rep, Hilo, Hawaii

, 35, Mattress sales rep, Hilo, Hawaii Leah Peters , 26, VIP cocktail server, Miami, Florida

, 26, VIP cocktail server, Miami, Florida Lisa Weintraub , 33, Celebrity chef, Los Angeles, California

, 33, Celebrity chef, Los Angeles, California Makensy Manbeck , 22, Construction project manager, Houston, Texas

, 22, Construction project manager, Houston, Texas Matt Hardeman , 25, Tech sales rep, Roswell, Georgia

, 25, Tech sales rep, Roswell, Georgia Quinn Martin , 25, Nurse recruiter, Omaha, Nebraska

, 25, Nurse recruiter, Omaha, Nebraska Rubina Bernabe , 35, Event bartender, Los Angeles, California

, 35, Event bartender, Los Angeles, California T'kor Clottey , 23, Crochet business owner, Atlanta, Georgia

, 23, Crochet business owner, Atlanta, Georgia Tucker Des Lauriers, 30, Marketing/sales executive, Brooklyn, New York

Big Brother Season 26 Trailer

Who Will Host Big Brother 26? Your dedicated “Chenbot”, Big Brother 26 host Julie Chen Moonves, is back! The long-running Big Brother host has fronted the show since its inaugural season back in the 2000, and she has no intention of stepping down anytime soon.