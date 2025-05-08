The Last Of Us Recreated One Of My Favorite Video Game Sequences, And I Swear It Changes The Way I See This Show

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us Season 2. If you haven’t watched “Day One,” please take a step back and watch it with your Max subscription before proceeding.

I’m not going to lie, I think The Last of Us Season 2 has been a dud and a far cry from the incredible TV show we got a couple of years ago or the outstanding video game on which it is based. I’ve been discussing my issues with the show pretty much since it premiered on the 2025 TV schedule , but the most recent episode, “Day One,” is starting to change the way I view the video game adaptation. Especially after how the series handled one of my favorite levels from The Last of Us Part II

I still have some major problems with the series, and one great sequence in a good episode of television won’t fix overnight, but it did get me thinking that maybe, just maybe, I need to be more open to the changes and reintreptations of the source material made by co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. We can all change, right? Well, let me explain anyway…

(Image credit: HBO)

I Haven't Been Down With A Lot Of The Changes The Last Of Us Season 2 Has Been Making

While a number of my colleagues have been down with all of the changes The Last of Us Season 2 has been making throughout the first half of the second installment, I haven’t been as forgiving or as open to those changes in the first few weeks of its return. While I understand why Jackson, Wyoming, was such a major focus of the first three episodes, a lot of it felt like filler in my eyes and felt like a way of stretching one game into two seasons of television. The town council voting scenes , the unnecessary battle sequence with the infected, and other moments took away from Joel’s tragic death and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) revenge plan, instead of building the tension for her eventual encounter with Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

Don’t get me wrong, Neil Druckmann is free to change the scope of the story he first told in the form of an incredible yet divisive video game a half-decade ago. But at the same time, I feel like I’m free not to like those changes or agree with them. And I haven’t been down with many of them, at least until “Day One” came around.

(Image credit: Max)

But The Way The Show Recreated The Seattle Subway Sequence Has Me Singing A Different Tune

There was so much to love about “Day One.” From the long-awaited introduction of WLF leader Isaac Dixon (Jeffrey Wright) in two unnerving scenes to Ellie picking up the guitar in a Seattle music store to Dina (Isabella Merced) finding out she’s pregnant, a lot of the big moments from The Last of Us Part II made their way into the show. The sequence that blew me away the most was the chase through the Seattle subway tunnels as Ellie and Dina attempted to escape WLF soldiers and a massive group of infected.

I know, I know, I have been somewhat of a purist when it comes to the show and its handling of the game’s major events, but the way this slow yet tense level from the game was turned into an intense chase sequence was nothing short of amazing. It got me thinking about the way I look at the show, and even started to change my perception of the characters and everything that’s been adjusted from the source material. Again, I’m not down with everything, but this is progress.

(Image credit: HBO)

Ellie And Dina Escaping The WLF Was One Of My Favorite Levels In The Last Of Us Part II

Though I don’t like The Last of Us Part II as much as the first game in the franchise (I don’t think I’m alone here), the 2020 sequel did give gamers some of the most ambitious and atmospheric levels of the eighth console generation. The expansive and almost open world sections of Seattle, free for exploration, the early chapters in Jackson, and the stuff in Santa Barbara at the end were incredibly thought-out and crafted levels with all kinds of twists, turns, and areas to explore. And the Seattle subway tunnel section was at the top of my list.

With the red glare of the WLF’s flares, the cramped subway cars, and various obstacles getting in the way of Ellie and Dina reaching the exIt (not to mention the shamblers along the way), this whole scene was a masterclass in tension, and it led to one of the biggest moments in the entire game: Ellie telling Dina she’s immune.

(Image credit: Max)

Ellie's Big Reveal To Dina Is Different In The Show, But I'm Not Mad About It

One of the big changes in “Day One” revolved around how Ellie’s immunity to the codryceps fungus was revealed to Dina. In the game, Ellie’s gas mask was shattered during the tunnel sequence, and she had no choice but to tell her love interest to prevent her from taking off her own mask. Since the spores have yet to be introduced in the show at this point, this version of Ellie had to reveal it in a different way: a bite on the arm. And you know what, I’m not mad about this decision.

It still led to Ellie revealing her secret, but it also gave us this incredible act of self-sacrifice that added a lot to the character and her dynamic with Dina. On top of that, we also got a very realistic response from Dina, who thought she was going to have to kill her best friend and complete her mission alone .

(Image credit: HBO)

I Still Have Some Problems With The Show, Though

Despite my changing tune with The Last of Us Season 2, don’t get the impression that all my problems with the series are fixed. I’m still having trouble with the pacing, the characters aren’t as strong as they were in the video game, and where are all those great flashbacks that added so much richness and depth to the original story? I’m sure a lot of that will be worked out in the final three episodes of the season, but I feel like we’ve wasted a lot of time getting here.

Hopefully, “Day One” is a sign of things to come, both for the remainder of Season 2 and when the show makes its eventual return at some point in the future. I mean, I’ll be here regardless, but I would love to see this momentum continue…