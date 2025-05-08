Watching Walton Goggins Rip His Ghoul Prosthetics Off Seems Like The Best Way To Celebrate Fallout Season 2 Wrapping

The 2025 TV schedule has already offered up an embarrassment of riches by way of Walton Goggins performances, including his twisty revenge narrative on The White Lotus and his twisted non-revenge narrative on The Righteous Gemstones, not to mention voicing Invincible’s Cecil Stedman and making several A-tier talk show appearances. (Where he told the story about his yellow Speedos photo shoot.) He’ll next reprise the intimidating role of The Ghoul on Fallout, and celebrated the end of filming in a visually pleasing way.

Goggins was able to do what plenty of Fallout characters have wanted to do to The Ghoul, in that he dug his fingers into his skin and joyously ripped all of it away from his face. Oh wait, did I say skin? I meant prosthetics. (Videos of people ripping their actual skin off would be more at home within Fallout’s universe.) Check out the Alabama native below as he all but destroys any chances of someone wearing those prosthetic pieces after him.

A post shared by Walton Goggins (@waltongogginsbonafide) A photo posted by on

In context, this video is all the things it should be: funny, celebratory, and oozing Goggins' charisma without him ever having to say anything.

Out of context, and perhaps soundtracked with extremely garish industrial metal, this video is all kinds of nightmarish. With some CGI blood and makeup applied, it could become a perfect option to loop endlessly on giant screen during Halloween parties. Or a Super Bowl parties, if that's how you like 'em.

Walton Goggins talked to CinemaBlend about how amazing Fallout's prosthetics are, and how difficult it was to talk without a nose, as it were, as well as how he approached playing such a popular villain, all without having actually played the games. But the show's global success and acclaim is proof that he didn't really need to.

Ella Purnell And Kyle McLachlan Also Celebrated The End Of Filming Season 2

One character who'd no doubt like to rip The Ghoul to pieces on occasion is Ella Purnell's Lucy, whose father Hank (portrayed by Kyle MacLachlan) played quite the important role in the show's Season 1 finale. No hard feelings behind the scenes, though, as indicated by the cutesy pic below.

A post shared by Ella Purnell (@ella_purnell) A photo posted by on

Let's all take a second to appreciate a few things. One: this makes it appear as if MacLachlan is still around for the final days of filming the second season, which possibly speaks to his character's lengthy arc. (Or similar midseason disappearance.) Two: this adorable daddy-daughter vibe, which sadly can't get utilized enough in the show. And three: the actor is wearing a hoodie for Broadway Video, which is SNL creator Lorne Michaels' production company. I love a good swag appearance like that.

Aaron Moten Gives A Suited-Up Farewell To Season 2

Last but not least, fans with Amazon Prime subscriptions awaiting Fallout's return can get a look at star Aaron Moten's meched-up look for Season 2 in the post below, which also features Fallout special effects tech Cary Gunnar.

A post shared by Aaron Moten (@aaroncmoten) A photo posted by on

It's pretty fitting for Moten's Maximus to not be smiling, but nobody could keep the grin from spreading across Gunnar's face. And given how excellent all of the show's effects were in Season 1, with equal expectations for the next round, he definitely deserves to be a happy camper.

Now that principal filming has concluded on Fallout's sophomore season, we can start speculating on when we'll finally be able to watch it play out in full. In the meantime, there are quite a few other upcoming video game adaptations that are worthy of consideration.