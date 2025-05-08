Heather Rae El Moussa Calls Working With Tarek And His Ex Christina ‘Beautiful Chaos,’ And After Watching The Flip Off, I'd Have To Agree

Fans love it when the stars of HGTV collide in fun ways, but few were expecting Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa to join his ex-wife, Christina Haack, to be counted among that group. The trio launched The Flip Off with teases that played on the look-alike status of Heather and Christina , and when the show finally debuted on the 2025 TV schedule , it was an immediate and very dramatic house-flipping hit . Now, as Heather has said that working with the exes was “beautiful chaos,” I have to agree.

What Did Heather Rae El Moussa Say About Working On The Flip Off With Tarek And Christina Haack?

As viewers will remember, the version of The Flip Off we got was not the one originally intended. Christina Haack was set to team with her then-husband , Josh Hall, for the home flipping competition against Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa. However, plans changed big time when the duo split and filed for divorce early into filming . This led to Haack being the only HGTV star on her team, and to some wild ups and downs both in front and behind the cameras.

Heather took to Instagram recently after the whole team got together to celebrate the fact that the show is being considered for an Emmy nomination, and to mark the occasion, the Selling Sunset star said:

What an epic night last night and it was such an honor for us to be considered for an Emmy!! We have all come so far in our careers and personal life, separately and together. Proud of us for coming together for this incredible show and doing this journey together. Thank you to @hgtv and all of you out there that have supported us throughout our wild 😝ride. It’s beautiful chaos haha!

This trio certainly has come a long way since the days, just a few years ago, when learning to co-parent Taylor and Brayden , the two kids shared by Haack and El Moussa, was difficult. The former Flip or Flop stars even had to stop filming that beloved show because of tensions after they split . But, The Flipping El Moussas father of three (he also has a son with Heather Rae ) has recently noted that at the end of the day, he’ll keep working with Haack if it means being able to “protect my babies.”

Things definitely got awkward and chaotic on the show, with Heather admitting that the bickering between the “so competitive” exes meant that she spent a lot of time “mediating things” because they “fight like they’re brother and sister.” Luckily, though, their fights were mostly fun and lightly competitive, which was great for the audience.

Plus, the series also gave us sweet and “beautiful” moments like when Christina called Tarek over to let him know that she and Josh had split, and the duo began mending some of their own fences as he comforted her. With Heather and Christina super excited to do Season 2 (and possibly team up on camera) should the opportunity arise, it definitely seems to have all turned out for the best.