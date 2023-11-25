How To Watch Doctor Who: The Star Beast Online For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Doctor Who: The Star Beast

Watch Doctor Who: The Star Beast – Synopsis

Prepare for Doctor Who dynamite. Returning to the series for the first time in years is showrunner Russell T Davies, who's bringing back everyone’s favorite companion/Doctor duo to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary. Catherine Tate and David Tennant will star in the Doctor Who 2023 specials, beginning with “The Star Beast” on November 25. Promising explosive alien mayhem and an emotionally charged reunion, scroll on below for how to watch Doctor Who: “The Star Beast” online from anywhere.

Last seen together in 2008 for Season 4’s heart-wrenching conclusion, “Journey’s End” seemed to make Donna and the Doctor’s future friendship impossible. After the Chiswick temp worker absorbed Time Lord Knowledge and masterfully prevented Davros and the Daleks from destroying Earth, the Doctor was compelled to erase her memory, warning us that any recollection of their adventures together would prove fatal.

“The Star Beast” will catch up with Donna 15 years later. She’s married and now a doting mother with a daughter named Rose (Yasmin Finney). But her life is upended again when she finds a Martian creature called The Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes) cowering in her shed.

It’s not long after that a regenerated Doctor lands on her doorstep, and her family – mum Sylvia (Jacqueline King), husband Shaun (Karl Collins), and grandad Wilf (in a posthumous appearance from Bernard Cribbins) – are swept up in an intergalactic war between The Meep and an insectoid race called Wrarth Warriors.

Described as “a delightful sci-fi romp with a heart of gold” by Collider, “The Star Beast” seems to herald a triumphant return for showrunner Davies. We explain how you can watch the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special. Get a free stream and watch Doctor Who: “The Star Beast” online from anywhere.

Watch Doctor Who: The Star Beast online in the UK

Doctor Who: “The Star Beast” will be available to watch live on BBC One or through BBC iPlayer on Saturday, November 25, from 6.30pm GMT. The episode will be added to iPlayer shortly after to watch on-demand.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Doctor Who: The Star Beast from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Doctor Who: “The Star Beast” and stream the 60th anniversary specials just like you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Doctor Who 2023 specials as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Doctor Who, head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch Doctor Who: The Star Beast online in the US

Doctor Who fans in the US can stream Doctor Who: “The Star Beast” on Disney Plus from Saturday, November 25, with episodes available day-and-date with their BBC One release. The remaining 60th anniversary episodes will be added one a week every following Saturday.

Disney Plus subscriptions start from $7.99 for a Basic ad-supported plan. Or you can ditch the ads and go Premium for $13.99 a month ($139.99 when you opt for the annual plan).

There are also a variety of Disney Plus bundle options that could help you save a buck. For example, the Trio Basic plan gifts you with ad-supported Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for just $14.99 – that’s a monthly saving of 44% compared to the price of subscribing to each separately.

A Brit abroad in the States? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer for free from abroad.

How to watch Doctor Who 2023 online in Canada

Whovians in the Great North can watch Doctor Who: “The Star Beast” on Disney Plus, with the opening installment of a three-episode salvo available to stream from Saturday, November 25.

Not yet subscribed to Disney Plus? The Disney Plus price start from CA$7.99 a month for the new ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$11.99 a month/CA$119.99 annually) or Premium ad-free plans (CA$14.99 a month/CA$149.99 a year).

How to watch Doctor Who: The Star Beast online in Australia

Disney Plus is also the streaming home of the Doctor Who 2023 specials Down Under. Australians can watch Doctor Who: “The Star Beast” on Sunday, November 26: just a little later than the US and Canada, and with a new episode added every Sunday until December 10.

There are just a few subscription plans in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99 or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 - by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer for free from abroad.