The Office Spinoff Plot Details Have Been Revealed, And I’m Already Pumped To See This Show

It’s been over a decade since the conclusion of NBC’s The Office, the famed mockumentary series adapted from the BBC series of the same name. The nine-season comedy remains a pop culture staple, which is why many have long been asking for a revival of sorts. Well, while fans likely won’t be returning to the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, they will get to jump back into the fictional universe. Creator Greg Daniels alongside Michael Korman is creating a new Office show set within the same continuity. Now, said project has landed a home, and the first official plot details have been revealed. And, thanks to what we now know, I’m very pumped to see this series!

Per an official press release, it was revealed that the yet-to-be-titled project has been given a series order at Peacock. The release confirmed previous reports that actors Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore had been cast in the production. What’s most intriguing to me, though, is the brief synopsis that was provided. This new show will apparently see the same documentary crew that filmed Dunder Mifflin looking for its next subjects. They eventually land on a struggling Midwestern newspaper. It’s there that the historic publication’s publisher is looking to boost the outlet using volunteer contributors.

This premise absolutely tracks with what's been said about the new Office series up to this point. Greg Daniels previously explained that this offshoot would focus on a new workplace with a new crew of characters as opposed to a brand-new group at DM. Such a creative decision is smart, as it should allow the production to stand on its own a bit more, even if it takes place in the same continuity as its predecessor. That should be helpful when it comes to world-building as well.

I’m just going to go ahead and say that I love this idea so much. Obviously, it strikes a chord with me, in part, because I work for a news outlet and have an understanding of this comedy’s backdrop. The journalism industry is in a rough spot right now, and many publications – especially smaller, local outlets – are hurting and folding up in some cases. So that instantly makes this a timely piece of work. I’m curious to see how the writers and producers of this series manage to counterbalance that somewhat bleak professional outlook with the humor.

Also, what really makes me high on this concept is the plethora of news-based shenanigans that could occur on the show. Working at a paper company is one thing, but delivering the news to a community is something else entirely. I imagine that many of the characters will make bad choices and, as was the case with the OG show, job competency will vary by person. And I wouldn’t be surprised at all if pranks occur in this new office .

Because the show will be on the streamer, Greg Daniels and co. should have a lot of creative freedom. It may be early days, but I’m confident that this could be a delightful romp that entertains the masses like its parent show. One can also be hopeful given that Daniels added Michael Korman , who is famous for co-creating critically acclaimed comedy Nathan For You. On top of that, Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore are talented stars, and I’m eager to learn about their roles.

Now that the show has been ordered to series, it’s likely that further details, specifically cast-related updates, should arrive in the coming months. It goes without saying that this spinoff has a lot to live up to. However, based on the premise and creatives attached, I’m already hopeful for what’s to come.

Be sure you have a Peacock subscription so that you can watch the new Office show when it debuts and, in the meantime, you can use that same membership to stream all nine seasons of the OG show. Of course, you can also check out the 2024 TV schedule for other viable viewing options.