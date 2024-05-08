Andy Cohen Responds To Allegations Of The Real Housewives Pushing Liquor On Bravolebrities
Andy Cohen breaks his silence about allegations that productions pressures the Housewives into drinking.
Over the years, Bravo's Real Housewives franchise has become a massive, wildly popular sensation. Many of us thank Andy Cohen for this movement, as he is a producer on the shows, as well as the host of the reunions as well as Watch What Happens Live! And after chatter online and an ongoing legal situation, Cohen has responded to allegations made about the network pressuring Housewives to drink. At least, as much as his lawyers think he can say.
The Housewives franchise keeps expanding on Bravo (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), but there have been a number of controversies looming above it recently. One of which comes from ex-RHONY cast member Leah McSweeney, who alleged that she was pressured into drinking while filming. She also claimed that Cohen did drugs with Housewives, and that those who partook got preferential treatment. While speaking with THR about his celebrated career in broadcast, he addressed the issue of alcohol, saying:
There you have it. Cohen is denying any claims that Bravolebrities are pressured into getting drunk while filming. And on top of that he mentioned a number of Housewives who don't drink or got sober while on the show. That includes another RHONY star: Countless Luann, who has had some public issues with alcohol.
There are definitely non-Bravo reality shows shows that have made booze readily available for cast members, seemingly in hopes of drama and sparks flying. But Cohen doesn't think that the Real Housewives franchise actually needs liquid courage to start drama. As he put it:
Andy Cohen has his receipts, and reach of these references will be familiar hardcore Housewives fans like myself. It certainly seems like drinking isn't mandatory, even if it is fun seeing the likes of RHONY, RHOP, or RHOBH letting loose.
What are the lawsuits Andy Cohen is facing?
Leah McSweeney has filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, but that's not the only legal shakeup that's been coming from former cast members. Amidst her RHUGT drama, Caroline Manzo is suing Bravo for creating an unsafe work environment, also pointing at the use of liquor by Housewives.
And while Brandi Glanville is named in Manzo's lawsuit after she allegedly sexually assaulted the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG, she has her own issue with Andy Cohen. She claimed that he sexually harassed her back in 2022, a claim he briefly addressed on his Twitter but not the long THR story.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
There's also been calls by RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel for reality stars to form a union, and she's offered a ton of criticism at the network and Cohen. But where she's concerned, there hasn't been any legal paperwork signed.
Only time will tell how this legal situation plays out, but both The Real Housewives and WWHL seemingly aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Check the TV premiere list to plan your next reality TV obsession.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.