NCIS: Origins Has Cast Two New Characters, And I'm Looking Forward To Seeing Their Dynamics With Austin Stowell's Gibbs

Following Mark Harmon’s nearly-two-decade run as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS, Bridge of Spies’ Austin Stowell will now leave his stamp on the character. Stowell is starring in NCIS: Origins a prequels series following Gibbs in 1991, when he joined the law enforcement agency, known then as NIS. Origins’ cast has been coming together over the last several months, and today brings word of two new characters will appear. Even though we’re a ways off from the show’s premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, I’m already looking forward to seeing their dynamics with Stowell’s Gibbs.

American Fiction’s Patrick Fischler and Prey’s Julian Black Antelope have respectively signed on to NCIS: Origins for recurring roles. According to Deadline, Fischler will play NCIS Special Agent in Charge Cliff Walker, who’s in charge of the Camp Pendleton office where Gibbs works and is willing to put his career on the line to earn his office the “respect it deserves.” Antelope will play Chief Medical Examiner Kai Blackrock, who works out of the busy San Diego County M.E.’s Office, and his “complicated ties to NIS force him to face his own vulnerabilities.”

Although it will be Kyle Schmid’s Mike Franks, the team leader, who’s calling the shots when it comes to NCIS: Origins’ main group of characters, I expect we’ll see Gibbs and Fischler’s Walker share a decent amount of screen time together. Sure, Walker is going to chat more with Franks, but there will surely be a few instances where the NIS head has to communicate with Gibbs directly, whether it’s to give him some pointers on being a better agent or to chew him out on how he mishandled a case.

As for Antelope’s Blackrock, naturally Gibbs will be interacting with him when the team is gathering clues about the murder victims they’re investigating. Beyond that though, I’m curious to learn what makes the M.E.’s ties to NIS so “complicated.” He may have an “unflappable” exterior, but it sounds like he’ll be going through some personal hurdles over the course of the prequel series.

Other actors set to appear in NCIS: Origins in recurring/guest capacities like Patrick Fischler and Julian Black Antelope include Robert Taylor as Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ father Jackson, Daniel Bellomy as Special Agent Granville “Granny” Dawso and Martin Foote as Special Agent Benjamin “Randy” Randolf. Looking back to Origins’ main cast, Austin Stowell and Kyle Schmid are joined by Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland and Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo. Mark Harmon and his son Sean are executive producing the series alongside showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal, and the elder Harmon will also narrate as present-day Gibbs.

It hasn't been announced yet when NCIS: Origins will premiere on CBS, so keep your eyes peeled here for that information and other updates.