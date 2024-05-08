A TikTok User Created A Hilarious 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ Video, And Taylor Swift Paid Them An A+ Compliment

The world of SwiftTok is vast, and having Taylor Swift herself like a video on it is rare. Seeing her comment on one is even more uncommon. So, you can imagine the reaction the fandom had when she left an A+ compliment on a viral TikTok of a fan hilariously lip-synching to her song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” off The Tortured Poets Department.

How Taylor Swift Responded To The Viral TikTok About 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived'

Following the release of Taylor Swift’s latest project , The Tortured Poets Department, fans are using her music in incredibly creative ways – like the time one fan made a video of little Ryan Gosling dancing to “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” – to show their love for her while also creating incredibly fun content.

In the TikTok we’re talking about today, @giacomobeub posted a hilarious video of themselves dramatically lip-synching to “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” which is arguably one of the most brutal tracks on TTPD. Check it out:

At the time of this writing, the video has well over 3 million views. Fans absolutely love this dramatic interpretation of the track which includes the creator using a Nerf gun, throwing a notebook, having their friends drag them away, and even having a cop make a cameo.

Truly, it’s fantastic work, and that became a fact when Taylor Swift herself left this comment on the video:

This is the official music video [trophy emoji]

What a great compliment! Taylor Swift’s music videos are honestly next level, so to have her leave this silly comment on the TikTok is quite the praise. Also, what makes this whole interaction even better is how the creator responded to Swift’s incredible compliment.

Since @giacomobeub’s TikTok had the drama of a video like “Look What You Made Me Do,” I can see why Taylor Swift made her love of it known. It’s truly remarkable and hilarious work worthy of the pop star’s recognition.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Understandably, when @giacomobeub found out that Swift had commented on their video they responded to it by writing in all caps:

MOTHER?!???!? SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UPPPPPPP 😭😭😭

The excitement is wonderful. And what makes matters even better is they very quickly had a T-shirt made with Taylor Swift’s A+ compliment on it, because this is for sure something to immortalize.

A post shared by Giacomo Benavides Ubierna (@giacomobeub) A photo posted by on

Much like the time a TikTok star got the “22” hat during the Eras Tour, this creator is living in the moment and basking in the fact that Taylor Swift knows who they are.

And who can blame them? There are millions upon millions of videos about Swift on social media -- from kids recreating the Eras Tour at home to A-List celebrities reacting to TTPD PR packages -- this is an oversaturated corner of the internet, and there’s no way Taylor Swift can see it all. So, when she does see something like this loving and funny TikTok and acknowledges it, it’s a very big deal.

With the Eras Tour kicking back into high gear this week, we can expect even more A+ Taylor Swift TikToks, and hopefully, that will mean more dramatic reenactments of songs from @giacomobeub.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted if this story develops, and Swift gives this fan a “22” hat or acknowledges their videos more. But in the meantime, we should all listen to “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” on repeat and dance dramatically to it.